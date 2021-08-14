Victra, the largest exclusive authorized retailer for Verizon Wireless products and services hosted a hiring event for local telesales and customer service jobs in an effort to add 250 team members.
The event at the Greenville Convention Center on Thursday and Friday recruited new employees with a $2,500 signing bonus. It included interviews and on-the-spot job offers.
Currently celebrating its 25th year in business, Victra saw a major expansion in Greenville in 2020 when it opened its new TeleSales Center in the former financial services center for Wells Fargo on Thomas Langston Road.
A grant from the City of Greenville provides up to $500,000 over a five-year period to help Victra expand services. Victra, which agreed to hire 200 people by the end of 2025, indicated it already passed the goal.
Informally known as the GTC, the Greenville Telesales Center is a hub for customer service inquiries, resolutions and sales for the more than 1,000 Verizon Victra stores located across the country and supporting the more than 4,000 existing Victra employees.
This weeks event was designed to be fast and easy for candidates, the company reported, getting them through the application and interview steps in an hour. Offers to qualified and desired team members were extended and accepted on-the-spot. The $2,500 bonus was awarded to those hired during the event.
Since its opening in spring of 2020, Victra’s Greenville Telesales Center has welcomed hundreds of team members into their collaborative culture and fun atmosphere that supports creativity and innovation, the company reported.
Greenville Telesales Center employees are offered significant opportunities for professional development and advancement, as well as optimized training opportunities, a news release said.
Hired candidates will enjoy a competitive salary, 401K with company matching, premium insurance benefits, paid maternity leave, and discounts and offers to over 100,000 items from your favorite retailers.
Victra is a leading retailer of wireless products and services. The company operates as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation’s largest and best performing wireless network. It has approximately 950 Verizon-branded retail stores across 46 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage.
“Victra has seen tremendous growth and we’re thrilled to bring on more team members to our Greenville Telesales Center,” said Rich Balot, a Greenville resident and founder and CEO of Victra. “The pandemic has been a testament to how much we all need technology to stay connected, and our growth in the eastern part of the state will allow us to help keep communities connected when they need it most.”
Balot originally started what is now Victra with his brother from his dorm room at East Carolina University. Over the past two and half decades, Victra has become a leading Verizon Wireless retailer with award-winning customer service.
Throughout the country and specifically in the communities of its more than 950 store locations nationwide, Victra is active in giving back to local causes through generous donations, hours of volunteer efforts and fundraising efforts, supporting a wide range of causes including veteran homelessness, food insecurity, displacement from natural disasters and more.
For assistance or more information about the Greenville Telesales Center and its available jobs, call 378-3076 or visit www.pitt-jobs.com. For more information about the company, visit www.victra.com.