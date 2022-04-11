EDENTON — Vidant Health opened a new immediate care location in Edenton on Jan. 26.
Vidant Immediate Care — Edenton is the only such clinic in town, filling an important need for the community, and will serve both adults and children, according to a Vidant news release.
Vidant serves a region of more than 1.4 million people, many of whom face high rates of chronic diseases, lack access to care and are uninsured. The new clinic helps meet an immediate need for community members living in and around Edenton by providing services that can treat patients, refer patients to specialists and help connect patients with primary care providers, the release said.
The new clinic is a community investment, expanding access to care in an area with limited care options, Vidant said.
“Vidant Health is proud to open Vidant Immediate Care — Edenton to provide high-quality care to community members,” said Megan S. Booth-Mills, administrator of regional operations for Vidant Medical Group. “This clinic will enhance access to care and is another example of how Vidant strives to meet the mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.
"The clinic will provide convenient care options closer to home for the surrounding area and represents an important investment that fills a community need," Booth-Mills said.
The new location will offer treatment for a variety of issues including cold and flu-like illnesses, bee stings and insects bites, skin rashes or infections, sore/strep throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, sprains, strains and other minor injuries and illnesses.
Immediate care fills a gap for those experiencing an illness or injury that is not life-threatening but who cannot wait for an appointment with a primary care provider.
Immediate care is appropriate when an illness or injury requires care within 24 hours but is not serious enough to go to the emergency department. This includes minor accidents, sprains, burns, fever, gastrointestinal issues, skin rashes and infections.
“Bringing an immediate care clinic to Edenton can help reduce unnecessary emergency department visits that usually include longer wait times. This ensures resources are available for those experiencing a true emergency like a heart attack or stroke,” said Brian Harvill, president of Vidant Chowan Hospital. “If you are experiencing a non-emergent issue but cannot wait to be seen by your primary care provider, please visit Vidant Immediate Care — Edenton.
"Expanding access to health care, especially in the midst of the pandemic, helps ensure our community members receive the high-quality care they deserve," Harvill said.
The clinic will initially open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and will adjust hours to fit community needs. Heather Pfahlert, PA-C, will practice at the facility and and has 17 years of experience, including in the emergency department.
The practice is located at 701 Luke St., Suite C, Edenton, N.C. 27932. The clinic accepts walk-ins, but encourages patients to call ahead for suggested times to help reduce their wait. To contact the immediate care, call 482-6811 or visit VidantHealth.com/ImmediateCareEdenton.
Heart care clinic
Vidant North Hospital has announced its Heart & Vascular Care moved into a newly renovated, expanded clinic location near the hospital on Feb. 14.
The upgraded facility provides multiple advanced clinical services, including thoracic surgery, vascular surgery, cardiac electrophysiology and pediatric cardiology, to Roanoke Rapids at one location, according to a new release.
“The opening of our renovated clinic aligns with National Heart Month, and a very symbolic day we associate with matters of the heart, Valentine’s Day,” said Dr. Kenneth Robert, regional medical director of ambulatory services, Vidant North Hospital. ”Vidant Heart & Vascular Care will help support a focus on raising awareness for heart disease, screenings, education and promotion of access of care close to home through a connected system of care.”
The addition of new clinical providers expands the ability for more patients to be examined quickly in the event of cardiovascular needs, the news release stated. A local team including a cardiologist, interventional cardiologist and an adult nurse practitioner will be on site, and a team of outreach providers will be available through specific scheduled times.
This outreach team includes an electrophysiologist, scheduled once a week and typically scheduled by referral, a thoracic surgeon, scheduled once a week by referral and a pediatric cardiologist, scheduled once a month by appointment.
“This opportunity allows cardiac providers to better serve the community in a meaningful way and to build upon the relationships with patients and their loved ones,” said Dr. Brian Cabarrus, Vidant cardiologist. “This upgrade in clinical space and greater access to cardiac and peripheral diagnostics helps enhance the patient and team member experiences.”
The services and accessibility of care offered by Vidant Heart & Vascular Care — Roanoke Rapids ties directly into Vidant and the future ECU Health’s commitment to improve health outcomes in communities across eastern North Carolina, the release said.
“This is an important day for Vidant North Hospital and the communities it serves,” said Jason Harrell, president of Vidant North. “Providing high-quality, comprehensive heart and vascular care close to home is an important part of how we meet our mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.”