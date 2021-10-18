Vidant Health hospitals have received several American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for their work in treating stroke, diabetes, cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure.
These awards recognize the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines..
“Vidant’s recognition by Get With The Guidelines demonstrates our commitment to quality care,” said Teresa Anderson, senior vice president of quality at Vidant. “Meeting our mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina means finding solutions for chronic conditions that affect so many in our region.
“The Vidant system is proud to be recognized by the American Heart Association for turning guidelines into lifelines,” Anderson said.
Vidant Health hospitals receiving recognition include:
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital: Stroke Gold Plus and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
- Vidant Chowan Hospital: Stroke Gold Plus and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
Vidant Duplin: Stroke Silver Plus and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
- Vidant Edgecombe: Hospital Stroke Gold Plus and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
- Vidant Medical Center: Stroke Gold Plus, Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll; Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll; Mission Lifeline Award — Gold Receiving; Mission Lifeline NSTEMI — Gold.
Vidant North: Stroke Silver Plus and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital: Stroke Gold Plus and Target Stroke Honor Roll and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- The Outer Banks Hospital: Stroke Gold Plus and Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite
“We are pleased to recognize Vidant Health for their commitment to diabetes, stroke and heart care,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chairman of the American Heart Association’s Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts.
“Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates,” Schwamm said.
Stroke, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which includes heart failure, heart attack and cardiac arrest, are among the leading causes of death in the nation. Cardiovascular disease claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease combined.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and there are nearly 795,000 new or recurrent strokes each year.
Stroke kills about 140,000 Americans each year, accounting for one out of every 20 deaths. In eastern North Carolina, the stroke death rate is even higher, highlighting the need for preventative and rapid care.
“These awards are another proud moment for the Vidant Health system as it earns the recognition from AHA/ASA for providing the highest level of stroke care through its network of acute stroke ready hospitals, primary stroke centers and a comprehensive stroke center,” said Dr. Shailesh Male, stroke medical director at Vidant Medical Center.
“This honor is a testament towards Vidant’s commitment to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina,” Male said.