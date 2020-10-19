Since 1989, The Great 100 Gala has recognized and honored nurses in North Carolina for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession.
Out of the thousands of nominations, the selection committee chooses 100 nurses to honor as the best of the best in the state.
This year, nine Vidant nurses have been named to the Great 100 honorees, eight from Vidant Medical Center and one from Vidant Edgecombe Hospital.
Vidant extends heartfelt gratitude to these nurses for their contributions to patient care in eastern North Carolina.
The Vidant nurses chosen this year are:
Jamie Gautier
Jamie Gautier, MSN, RN-BC, NE-BC, is a nurse manager in the Neurosciences Unit at Vidant Medical Center. Gautier has been with Vidant for 17 years and has been in her current role as nurse manager for six years.
Gautier is certified in medical surgical nursing and as a nurse executive. She earned her associate’s degree in medical assisting from Pitt Community College, an associate’s degree in nursing from Beaufort County Community College, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix and her master’s degree in nursing from Walden University.
She is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and Sigma Theta Tau.
Telicia Keys
Telicia Keys, BSN, RN-BC, PCCN is a staff nurse III, in the 3 West Surgery Unit at Vidant Medical Center.
Keys has been with Vidant for 17 years and has been in her current role for nine years. She earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Beaufort County Community College and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain University.
Keys has her medical-surgical certification and is a progressive care certified nurse. She is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
Julie Linder
Julie Linder, DNP, RN, ACCNS-AG, CCRN, is Director of the Professional Practice and Magnet Program at Vidant Medical Center.
Linder has been with Vidant for nine years and has been in her current role as director of professional practice for one year. She earned her bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University, a master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University, a master’s degree in nursing-clinical nurse specialist at East Carolina University and a doctor’s degree in nursing practice from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Linder is certified as a critical care registered nurse and acute care clinical nurse specialist-adult gerontology and a member of American Nurses Association, American Association of Critical Care Nurses and National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists, North Carolina Affiliate Chapter of National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists, North Carolina Nurses Association, North Carolina Nurses Association Council of Clinical Nurse Specialists.
Pamela Moss
Pamela Moss, MPH, MSN, APRN, ACCNS-AG, CCRN-CSC, is a clinical nurse specialist at Vidant Medical Center. Moss has been with Vidant for 10 years and has been in her current role for four years.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and pharmacology at University of Strathclyde, a graduate certificate in field epidemiology from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, a master’s degree in public health: policy analysis and management from East Carolina University, and a master’s degree in nursing at East Carolina University. She is a member of American Association of Critical Care Nurses, American Nurses Association and North Carolina Nurses Association.
Lou Reida
Lou Reida, MSN, RN, CPHQ, is vice president of Quality for Vidant Health. Reida has been with Vidant for 19 years and has been in her current role for four years.
Reida earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her master’s degree in nursing at East Carolina University. She was honored as a Vidant Health Emerging Leaders Graduate in October 2016, American Hospital Association/National Patient Safety Foundation Patient Safety Leader Fellow in May 2013, and East Carolina University Outstanding Nursing Leadership Master’s Graduate in May 2010.
She is a certified professional in health care quality. Reida is a member of North Carolina Association for Healthcare Quality Professionals and Sigma Theta Tau International.
Leanna Smith
Leanna Smith, RN-BC, is a staff nurse II in the Neurosciences Unit at Vidant Medical Center.
Smith has been with Vidant for eight years and in her current role during this time. She earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Pitt Community College and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing at East Carolina University.
She is board certified for medical-surgical nursing, and certified in emergency neurological life support and advanced cardiac life support. She is also a member of American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
Lee Spivey III
Lee Spivey III, RN, is an assistant nurse manager in the surgical unit of Vidant Edgecombe Hospital.
Spivey has been with Vidant Health for 13 years, including eight at Vidant Medical Center and has been in his current role at Vidant Edgecombe since September 2020. Spivey is a certified CPI instructor and a certified brain injury specialist. He received his associate’s degree in nursing at Pitt Community College.
Erin Whitehurst
Erin Whitehurst, BSN, RN-BC, is an assistant nurse manager on the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery unit at Vidant Medical Center. She has been with Vidant for 14 years has been in her current role for two years.
She is board certified in medical and surgical nursing. Whitehurst graduated with an associate’s degree in nursing from Pitt Community College and received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Carolina University. She is a member of the North Carolina Vascular Nurses Association and American Heart Association Subcommittee for Cardiovascular Nursing.
Allyson Yelverton
Allyson Yelverton, BSN, CCRN, is a nurse manager in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital, Vidant Medical Center. She has been with Vidant for 14 years and in her current role for two years.
She is certified as a critical care nurse-neonatal.
Yelverton received her nursing diploma from Bon Secours Memorial School of Nursing, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of North Carolina Wilmington and is pursuing her master’s degree at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She is a member of American Association of Critical Care Nurses.