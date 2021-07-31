Vidant Medical Center recently joined the American Trauma Society’s network.
Vidant is one of only 130 hospitals in the United States designated as a Trauma Survivors Network facility. The network links survivors and their families with others who have shared experiences, providing support and resources to enable victims to rebuild their lives.
“We are extremely excited to provide resources patients and families need to recover both mentally and physically,” said Bryan Lake, trauma outreach coordinator at Vidant. “Our goal is to compassionately support our survivors and community through all stages of trauma recovery. We have a unique, life-changing opportunity to guide patients and families through uncharted waters and convey the understanding they are not alone in this journey.”
The program aims to help survivors manage day-to-day challenges after a traumatic injury as well as bring together trauma survivors and families to connect with one another and share support and information about the recovery process.
Additionally, the network will collaborate with health care providers to deliver specifically tailored care and support to patients and their families and friends after a traumatic injury and will help build a community of advocates dedicated to improving injury prevention efforts and treatment.
“As one of only six hospitals in North Carolina to have earned Level I Trauma Center status, VMC is proud to offer quality care for trauma patients and their families and values this opportunity to further support them beyond the doors of the hospital,” Lake said. “Trauma patients will now have a community of people experiencing similar hurdles while adjusting to life after a traumatic injury.”
When a trauma patient is admitted to Vidant, coordinators will introduce patients and families to the program. The network is open to all ages, from children to adults. Participants will be connected with other members both in the local area and around the country through virtual and in-person support groups.
The network is open to survivors, previous trauma patients, families, friends, health care workers and any community members. Those interested in joining the Trauma Survivors Network can visit https://www.traumasurvivorsnetwork.org/trauma_centers/169 to learn more.