The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC) has announced new leadership and board members to the Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority.
Bureau officials expressed gratitude to the members rotating off the board, including outgoing chairman J.J. McLamb, executive associate athletics director of internal operations with ECU Athletics.
“J.J. has done an outstanding job leading the CVA Board of Directors for the last six years,” said Andrew Schmidt, president & CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “His leadership and vision during his time as chair has been crucial to the growth and success of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and we are fortunate to be able to continue our relationship with him as he continues to serve on our Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission Advisory Board.”
Diane Taylor is the new chairwoman of the organization effective July 1.
“This is an exciting time in Pitt County,” Taylor said. “The CVB has great leadership, with innovative ideas on how to continue an upward trajectory of increasing tourism. I’m truly excited to continue to serve our community in this way.”
Taylor has a bachelor of science degree in broadcast journalism from Morgan State University and a master’s in English from East Carolina University.
She is a substance abuse prevention director for The Power of U Inc. and co-owns Taylor Made Publishing with her husband G. Todd Taylor.
She is a community advocate who volunteers to serve on numerous boards including Vidant and Parents for Public Schools. Taylor also is a member of Iota Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She lives in Greenville with her husband and two children.
“We are excited to welcome Diane as our new chair of the CVA Board of Directors,” Schmidt said. “Diane is a dynamic community leader and business owner whose experience and insight will be invaluable as we continue to grow and promote Greenville-Pitt County as a premier tourism destination across the state of North Carolina and Southeast region.”
Additional incoming board members include:
Christie Jahn has called Greenville home since 2007. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a mater’s in business management and serves as the chief executive officer of Prime Investments & Carolina Hospitality, the owners and operators of the Hilton, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn in Greenville, as well as the Hampton Inn & Suites in Raleigh. When she is not bouncing around the hotels, she enjoys spending time with her family, gardening, and various outdoor activities.
Chamika Campbell-White is a lifelong resident of Greenville, a graduate of ECU School of Communication and has been employed with the Department of Veterans Affairs for the past seven years.
She enjoys reading, traveling, and engaging in community development activities throughout Pitt County, and is working to develop a robust and inclusive community.
The Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority is a public authority created under the Local Government and Fiscal Control Act that is charged with the financial oversight and progress of fiscal year activities for the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The CVA board also supports the president and staff in their overall mission to create positive economic impact and grow brand awareness through advertising, sales and marketing, tourism development, sharing travel information and helping manage visitor experiences in Greenville-Pitt County.
For a complete list of Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority board members, as well as information about potentially joining the board in the future, visit the website: www.visitgreenvillenc.com/about-us/board-members