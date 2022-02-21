Viva Electric was founded in 2017 in Charlotte by high school sweethearts Maegan and Jimmy Giler. Since then, the company has been on a mission to light up the lives of its clients, teammates and communities.
In September 2021, Viva Electric opened a location in Greenville. Now it is continuing to expand its reach by opening a location in Wilmington.
Viva Electric’s rapid growth is a testament to Maegan and Jimmy Giler’s entrepreneurial spirits, teamwork and heart for the people they are helping, according to a news release. Viva Electric is helping to change the way people look at “dirty jobs” and inspire electricians to achieve their career goals, the release said.
However, none of this would be possible without the market leader program. Through its program, Viva Electric is empowering people who work in the trades to own their own branch of the company.
Mike Hoggard is the Greenville market leader and has been an electrician for over 26 years. He said he has never encountered a model like the one Viva Electric is providing.
“This is such a unique opportunity,” Hoggard said. “It’s incredible to be a part of it in Greenville and to also see this expanding across the state into places like Wilmington. The mission of Viva Electric is different than any other electrical company, the people are different, and what they’re doing for their team members is different. It’s truly revolutionary.”
Many electricians are approaching retirement age and wondering who will take their place. Viva Electric wants to fill those gaps and provide opportunities for tradesmen and women who want to be owners but never felt they had the support to do so.
Rob Miller is the market leader in Wilmington.
“My whole life I’ve just shown up to work, so this is a new thing for me,” he said.
“This will change my family history. I will be able to retire one day, and I truly believe this will be the last company I ever work for,” Miller said.
Viva Electric has already made a difference in the lives of so many throughout Charlotte, Lake Norman, Greenville and now Wilmington, according to the release.
Learn more about Viva Electric and make an appointment with Mike Hoggard and his team in Greenville by calling 210-4461 or visiting www.tinyurl.com/VivaSocial.