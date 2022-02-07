Voting is now open in UScellular’s eighth annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit.
Voting is available online, and Pitt County community members can go to newsroom.uscellular.com to vote for their favorite piece of original art.
This year, UScellular introduced a new element to the contest. For the first time, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.
Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.
Voting will remain open until Feb. 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite. The finalists’ artwork is also digitally displayed at UScellular’s Greenville store at 207 S.E. Greenville Blvd. and at the company’s Winterville location at 4225 Winterville Parkway.
The top three vote-getters will be announced in March and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts:
- $250 for first place.
- $150 for second place.
- $100 for third place.
“We are thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit again on this contest to help honor Black STEM icons and showcase youth in our community,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “This year’s art highlights the artistic talent among the club members, while giving them a chance to learn more about the impact Black people have made in STEM. We encourage the Pitt County community to check out the art and vote online.”
“Each year it’s always good to see the members get excited and put their best foot forward to create artwork that highlights the importance of Black History,” said Anna Hunter, unit director for Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plan Jack Minges Unit.
“This year the members were challenged with acknowledging Black Historical figures that aren’t exactly the ‘go to’ for Black History Month and it kickstarted a lot of interest among our members,” Hunter said. “They are stepping outside the box of constantly seeing Black people in politics fighting for equal rights and really seeing what it means for Black people to shine and be a pioneer in one role or another.”
UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, go to newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.
Official contest rules, including full entry details and finalist and winner selection criteria/voting are available by email request to USCDLMediaRelations@uscellular.com.
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage.