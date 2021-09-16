Votre Boutique recently relocated to 401 Evans Street, in the heart of the Uptown District in Greenville.
Votre, meaning “yours” in French, encompasses the welcoming ambiance of the store, according to a news release.
Owner Pam Carraway said she has dreamed about opening a retail store since her childhood.
“I have always been drawn to fashion. I have worked in the retail industry in Richmond, Va., and Greenville, N.C.,” Carraway said.
The modern design of the store was created by Carraway’s daughter, Maddy, who has taken the knowledge and skills she accumulated from her travels and brought her vision to fruition.
She is now taking a deeper dive into décor by enrolling in the interior design program at East Carolina University.
Carraway said she has had plans to open her boutique in the Uptown District since the inception of Votre Boutique.
“I opened Votre August 1, 2017, at another location in town and was waiting for the right spot and timing to make things happen in the Uptown District,” Carraway said.
After many attempts at finding the perfect location, Carraway decided to wait until the ideal space became available.
She has worked for years alongside Don Edwards and Tony Khoury. When a spot at the corner of Fourth and Evans streets became available, she jumped at the opportunity to work with Morris Moye, Steve Jones and Travis Albea to secure her store’s new home.
Carraway said she wants everyone who steps into Votre to have a wonderful shopping experience.
“We are locally owned where you can make suggestions and requests for items and they are heard and acted upon,” Carraway said.
To shop Votre Boutique, visit https://votrebtq.com or their social media platforms:
- Instagram: @votrebtq
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/votrebtq/