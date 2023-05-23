WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Chamber of Commerce recently honored and celebrated the winners of its 2023 Community Awards. These individuals and businesses were first nominated by and then voted for by the community members for their hard work and dedication to the town, the chamber announced. Following is a summary of the award winners provided by the chamber.
- The Favorite New Business Award went to a business that has made a big impact in a short time. Sweet Porpos Rolled Ice Cream and Bake Shop took in the most votes because it is serving up more than just sweet treats. Its mission is to help serve the needs of individuals with disabilities through employment, education and community service. It promotes the integration of those with intellectual disabilities into society by helping them become independent and evolve into working, contributing members of the community.
- The Favorite Spot to Shop award went to a business that has been a staple in the community. Plant and See Nursery is a family-owned business that has long been dedicated to the town. It has withstood economy changes and Winterville’s evolution and growth over many years and it’s easy to be confident that it will be a favorite spot to shop for many more years to come.
- The Most Dedicated Public Servant award went to Chief of Police Ryan Willhite, who has served the community in some capacity for the better part of 35 years. First he had a long career as a Marine, then as a police officer. Those around him know him as someone with integrity, who earns the respect of others through his actions as well as words.
- The Teacher of the Year went to Kourtney Payton, who has spent her 16 years teaching at Wintergreen Elementary. She is regarded by her colleagues as dedicated to helping each student with their individual needs, including by going above and beyond for her ESL students and by keeping her students’ parents informed and involved. When asking her principal for some notes on her, he pulled out a list of parent messages, colleague notes and achievements all speaking to her determination to leave a mark of good with each of the children that walks through her door.
- The Volunteer of the Year award winner was Kristina Tyson. Others have taken notice of her continuous determination to give back. She prefers to be behind the scenes doing good, with no desire for recognition. But when JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen was in need of someone on their board with business experience, she stepped up. Despite her efforts to never walk into the spotlight, the fire lit inside her to do everything possible to support this organization shines so bright it’s impossible not to take notice.
- The Citizen of the Year Award was created to recognize a member of the community who embodies what a good neighbor, caring citizen, and reliable friend should be. This year’s recipient, Alton Wadford, has been fulfilling those roles his whole life. Wadford recently retired as the director of high school programs at Pitt Community college and now is the recruiter for the public safety/fine arts and business divisions. He is Pitt County native and has lived in Winterville for 36 years. He has been involved in the Winterville Watermelon Festival almost as long and is the immediate past chair of the committee. He has become known as someone who will always step up to assist others, constantly be a cheerleader and supporter of those around him, and never has an unkind word to say about anyone.
- The Business of the Year award went to Meating Ground Cafe, which has been around for a little over a year. The business owners were described as creative visionaries and thoughtful community members. They turn the customers that walk in their door into friends and proponents of their business.