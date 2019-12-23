DEC. 31: The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees will host the city’s first New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Proceeds will benefit Third Street Education Center. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for details.
JAN 9: The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours gathering from 5:30-7 p.m. at Vidant SurgiCenter, 102 Bethesda Drive, Greenville. Business After Hours is the Chamber’s premier networking opportunity, allowing members to meet one another and promote business in a relaxed social atmosphere. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Sarah Fuchs or call 752-4101, Ext. 2234.
JAN. 14: Cotton producers are invited to participate in a Healthy Soils for Sustainable Cottonwinter meeting titled “Understanding Soil Biology and Its Role in Soil Health.” The workshop will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Halifax County Agricultural Center, 359 Ferrell Lane, Halifax. The activity has been organized by the Soil Health Institute in partnership with the Fishing Creek Soil and Water Conservation District to increase soil health on U.S. cotton farms, as well as help farmers prepare for industry’s increased focus on sustainability as identified in “U.S. Cotton Ten Year Sustainability Goals: Pathways to Progress.” There is no charge for participation. All cotton producers are invited to attend. Lunch will be provided. Farmers are asked to register for the event by calling Will Mann, Fishing Creek Soil and Water Conservation District, at 583-3481, Ext. 3, by Jan. 9.
JAN. 21: The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Power Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The featured speaker will be Cliff Godwin, head baseball coach at East Carolina University. Godwin, who has been a part of 11 NCAA Regional and two College World Series appearances coaching at the Division I level, enters his sixth year as head baseball coach at ECU. During his five years at the helm of the program, Godwin has guided ECU to four NCAA Regional berths, two Super Regional appearances, the 2019 American Athletic Conference Regular season title, a pair of AAC Tournament crowns and a 201-109-1 overall record. Cost for the luncheon is $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-members. There is an additional $10 charge on the day of the event. Call 752-4101, Ext. 2234, for more information
JAN. 28: The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Economic Forecast Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The guest speaker will be Frederick (Rick) Niswander, a professor in the Department of Accounting at the ECU College of Business. Niswander returns for the 11th consecutive year to share an overview of local, regional and statewide economic trends and his view on growth. Those attending will come away with information that they can use to evaluate their business plans and ensure they start off 2020 right. Cost for the luncheon is $25 for chamber members, $35 for non-members and $195 for a table. Call 752-4101, Ext. 2234, for more information.