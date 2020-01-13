TUESDAY: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-9 p.m. titled “Digital Marketing for Your Business.” Learn about the various forms of digital marketing and how they can be used to launch and grow your business. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
JAN. 21: The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Power Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The featured speaker will be Cliff Godwin, head baseball coach at East Carolina University. Godwin enters his sixth year as head baseball coach at ECU. Cost for the luncheon is $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-members. There is an additional $10 charge on the day of the event. Call 752-4101, Ext. 2234, for more information.
JAN. 22: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-9 p.m. at Emerge titled “Creating Social Media Content for the Artist.” Learn how to document and create content on social media platforms to promote your arts-based business. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
JAN. 23: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-9 p.m. titled “Branding Your Business.” Explore the root of what makes a brand and learn how to differentiate between marketing and advertising. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
JAN. 28: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-9 p.m. titled “Creating and Finding New Business Ideas.” Join us for an interactive session that will explore creativity and the creation of ideas for new businesses. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
JAN. 28: The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Economic Forecast Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The guest speaker will be Frederick (Rick) Niswander, a professor in the Department of Accounting at the ECU College of Business. Niswander returns for the 11th consecutive year to share an overview of local, regional and statewide economic trends and his view on growth. Those attending will come away with information that they can use to evaluate their business plans and ensure they start off 2020 right. Cost for the luncheon is $25 for chamber members, $35 for non-members and $195 for a table. Call 752-4101, Ext. 2234, for more information.
JAN. 30: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-8 p.m. titled “Evaluating Business Opportunities.” Learn to find and use market and industry research, compare an idea’s potential to market competitors, recognize target markets and build the right team for success. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
FEB. 4: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-9 p.m. titled “Introduction to QuickBooks Cloud Accounting.” Before you buy, come learn if QuickBooks is the right software for you! We will walk you through the setup of a QuickBooks Online account and prepare you for additional training in the day-to-day use of QuickBooks. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
FEB. 5: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-9 p.m. at Emerge titled “Tax Essentials for Artists.” We will review basic record keeping requirements, including choosing a bookkeeping/accounting method and tracking income and expenses. We also will discuss sales tax issues. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
FEB. 6: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-9 p.m. titled “How to Start a Small Business.” Learn key strategies for start-up, financing and marketing as well as important information about legal issues, licensing, zoning, operations, and more. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
FEB. 11: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-9 p.m. titled “Writing a Business Plan.” Success in business begins with a plan. For new and established small business owners, this seminar will start you down the path of small business success. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
FEB. 12: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free Lunch-N-Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton titled “Clarify Your Message.” We will explore the basic framework of how brands are built around purpose and the importance of developing and telling your story properly to engage and align your customers. Co-sponsored by the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Evolve Inc. Lunch is available at your expense from a limited Villedge menu. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
FEB. 13: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-9 p.m. titled “Financing Your Business.” We will explore finding and securing funding for small businesses including: loans, venture and angel capital, grants and crowdfunding. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
FEB. 26-28: All health care professionals and community stakeholders are invited to the third annual Rural Health Symposium hosted by Eastern Area Health Education Center and other partners. This interprofessional continuing education conference focuses on innovative and collaborative efforts to provide better care to areas with limited resources, exploring community, business and leadership models. This year’s symposium will start with an inaugural preconference event on Feb. 26, followed by two full days of sessions on Feb. 28 and Feb. 28. An evening networking event also will take place on Feb. 26. Space is limited. Register in advance to secure your spot. Registration is online only at www.easternahec.net/courses-and-events/59073.