TUESDAY: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-8 p.m. titled “How to Start a Small Business.” Learn key strategies for start-up, financing and marketing as well as important information about legal issues, licensing, zoning, operations and more. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
THURSDAY: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar at Emerge from 6-8 p.m. titled “Social Media Marketing Tools for Artists.” We will teach you how to develop an integrated social media marketing effort for your arts-based business. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
MARCH 10: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-8 p.m. titled “Introduction to Business Bookkeeping.” Join us for an overview of basic bookkeeping essentials. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
MARCH 25: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free Lunch-N-Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Greenville titled “Artificial Intelligence for the Small Business.” We will expose you to several easy to apply uses for AI and machine learning that you can use to create a powerful advantage in 2020. Co-sponsored by the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Evolve Inc. Lunch is available at your expense from a limited Villedge menu. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
MARCH 25: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-8 p.m. titled “Financing Your Business.” We will explore finding and securing funding for small businesses, including loans, venture and angel capital, grants and crowdfunding. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.