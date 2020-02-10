FEB. 11: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-9 p.m. titled “Writing a Business Plan.” Success in business begins with a plan. For new and established small business owners, this seminar will start you down the path of success. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
FEB. 12: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free Lunch-N-Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton titled “Clarify Your Message.” We will explore the basic framework of how brands are built around purpose and the importance of developing and telling your story properly to engage and align your customers. Co-sponsored by the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Evolve Inc. Lunch is available at your expense from a limited Villedge menu. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
FEB. 13: The Pitt Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free seminar from 6-9 p.m. titled “Financing Your Business.” We will explore finding and securing funding for small businesses, including loans, venture and angel capital, grants and crowdfunding. Contact Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or jensor@email.pittcc.edu for more information.
FEB. 26-28: All health care professionals and community stakeholders are invited to the third annual Rural Health Symposium hosted by Eastern Area Health Education Center and other partners. This interprofessional continuing education conference focuses on innovative and collaborative efforts to provide better care to areas with limited resources, exploring community, business and leadership models. This year’s symposium will start with an inaugural preconference event on Feb. 26, followed by two full days of sessions on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28. An evening networking event also will take place on Feb. 26. Space is limited. Register in advance to secure your spot. Registration is online only at www.easternahec.net/courses-and-events/59073.