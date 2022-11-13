guc wtp

Kendra Nettles, Chad Flannagan and Ryan Gregory earned top awards recently from the NC Waterworks Operators Association.

 Contributed Photo

Three of GUC’s Water Treatment Plant employees have been recognized with prestigious awards from the NC Waterworks Operators Association (NCWOA). The NCWOA is the premier trainer of waterworks professionals in North Carolina since 1939.

Ryan Gregory, operations coordinator, was presented the 2022 Outstanding Operator of the Year Award. This is the most prestigious award given by the association each year. It recognizes individuals for outstanding performance, professionalism and contributions to the water treatment profession. Selection criteria include professional growth and continuing education, new ideas or improvements developed for an existing facility, and the ability to serve the best interest of the community.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.