East Carolina University graduate Michael Hardy, a certified public accountant, has been named financial operations manager for Pitt County Schools.
Hardy, who also has experience in local government auditing procedures, most recently served as an accountant with the Craven County Finance Department in New Bern, where he contributed to new technological processes along with software integration.
His role at PCS will include the development of the district’s annual budget, coordinating and supervising job responsibilities within the financial services office and preparing reports for the Board of Education and both system-wide and internal departments. Hardy will also monitor the district cash position and maintain an internal control program.
In addition to participating in staff professional development covering finance, accounting and record-keeping procedures, Hardy’s background includes coordination and management of treasury functions at the organizational level. He has also contributed to internal controls of many aspects within a finance office.
Hardy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2013 and completed a master of science degree in accounting from ECU in 2014.
Manufacturing academy
High school teachers from six area districts participated in the inaugural Rivers East Advanced Manufacturing Academy recently to learn more about manufacturing careers available to their students.
Educators from Beaufort, Bertie, Hertford, Hyde, Martin, and Pitt counties met at Pitt Community College on Friday, Sept. 23, and explored the programs in electrical systems technology, industrial systems technology, and welding available at PCC.
The teachers also sat in on a Shop Talk livestream moderated by Trey Goodson of the NC East Alliance featuring representatives from five local companies and the NC Biotechnology Center: Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, Fuji Silysia, Gregory Poole, Grady-White Boats and Hyster-Yale. During this livestream panel, the teachers heard the needs of local employers firsthand.
Three additional sessions are set for Friday at Beaufort County Community College; Nov. 18 at Martin Community College; and Dec. 9 at Roanoke-Chowan Community College. Once the teachers successfully complete the academy, they are eligible for a $1,000 stipend and the opportunity to complete an onsite externship with a local employer.
Rivers East Workforce Development is located at 1502 N. Market St., Suite A, in Washington. This project is funded by Golden Leaf Foundation. Call 974-1815 for information.
Mid-East seeks input
The Mid-East Commission Advisory Committee of public and private sector representatives from across the region is conducting a five-year update of the Mid-East Region Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
The committee is inviting the public to attend an open house to discuss the plan on 4-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Washington Civic Center, 110 Gladden Ave., Washington.
The public may drop-in any time during meeting hours. There will be no formal presentation. Input will help the effort better understand community priorities as the committee works to improve economic development in Mid-East’s five-county region: Beuafort, Bertie, Hertford, Martin and Pitt. A meal will be provided.
The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) contributes to effective economic development in communities and regions through a locally based, regionally driven economic development planning process. Economic development planning — as implemented through the CEDS — is a cornerstone of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) programs and serves as a means to engage community leaders, leverage the involvement of the private sector, and establish a strategic blueprint for regional collaboration.
Regions must update their CEDS at least every five years to qualify for EDA assistance under its Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance programs. In addition, a CEDS is a prerequisite for designation by EDA as an Economic Development District (EDD).
The current Mid-East Region CEDS may be viewed/downloaded from the Mid-East Commission website at www.mideastcom.org/. Scroll down and click the blue button that says, “Click here for the 2020 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Update (CEDS).”
Contact Jamie Heath, Mid-East Commission, at 296-1656 or jheath@mideastcom.org.