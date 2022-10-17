PCS Michael Hardy

East Carolina University graduate Michael Hardy, a certified public accountant, has been named financial operations manager for Pitt County Schools.

Hardy, who also has experience in local government auditing procedures, most recently served as an accountant with the Craven County Finance Department in New Bern, where he contributed to new technological processes along with software integration.


