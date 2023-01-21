Greenville Women’s Care, a division of Physicians East, has added Dr. Elizabeth Boswell to its obstetrics and gynecology practice.
Boswell earned her medical degree from Ross University of Medicine. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at ECU Brody School of Medicine in Greenville.
Boswell earned her bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry from Colorado Christian University.
Boswell’s areas of interest include intrauterine insemination, infertility, and complex robotic cases with endometriosis, fibroids, dysfunctional uterine bleeding and robotic hysterectomy.
She has completed advanced DaVinci Robotic Training and performed on more than 500 cases since certification.
Prior to joining Greenville Women’s Care, Boswell practiced at MultiCare Obstetrics and Gynecology in Auburn, Washington, where developed the intrauterine insemination procedure and protocol. She also received the Women’s Pinnacle Provider Award in 2022.
Outside of the office, Boswell enjoys traveling, spending time with family and being outdoors hiking and biking. She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call Greenville Women’s Care.
Greenville Women’s Care offers a full range of health care services for women of all ages and all life stages, from adolescence to adulthood. For more than 30 years, the practice has been caring for women by providing general and specialized gynecologic and obstetric care. The practice is located at 2251 Stantonsburg Road in Greenville.
Clarke is NCCAT beginning teacher of the year finalist
Katelyn Clarke, a third-grade teacher at Sam D. Bundy Elementary School, has been selected as one of 27 finalists for the 2023 North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. The candidates were chosen for their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.
Honored as Pitt County Schools’ beginning teacher of the year last fall, Clarke will represent the district and Northeast Region during a week of Teacher Leadership at the NCCAT Cullowhee campus that will culminate with winner and runner-up award presentations on March 9.
The 2022-23 school year marks her second on the Bundy staff under the direction of principal Allison Setser.
“By giving students the autonomy to make the best decision, they realize that I value their decision in their learning,” Clarke said when explaining her philosophy of teaching. “That empowers the student and allows them to feel that they are important and can make their own choice in their learning.”
The NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 cash prize, instructional supply funds for their school and participate in a GoGlobal NC trip in 2024. The runner-up will be awarded $2,000. All regional finalists will have their travel expenses and substitute costs covered while participating in the NCCAT program.
“We appreciate the enthusiastic response from all over the state for the Beginning Teacher of the Year Award,” NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble said. “These finalists provide a snapshot of the lasting impact great teachers have on our students from the first to the last day they step into a North Carolina public school.
“We are excited about this opportunity to honor teachers for the important work they do in our state.”
For more information about the program visit www.nccat.org/btoy.
NCCAT supports teachers and affects students with high-quality professional development. Increasing teacher effectiveness is fundamental to improving public education. NCCAT provides teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices, and information to take back to their classrooms. For more information about NCCAT’s professional development programs, visit www.nccat.org or call 828-293-5202.
Ruotolo promoted to APG regional events coordinator
Christina Ruotolo has been promoted to regional events director for Adams Publishing Group-ENC.
Ruotolo has been with The Daily Reflector since 2016 working as a multimedia account executive. She is also the editor of Her Magazine, Hot Dish writer and a published author and award-winning poet. She has bachelor’s degrees in English literature and communications-public relations and a master’s degree in creative nonfiction from East Carolina University and is a member of the North Carolina Writers Network.
Ruotolo has worked in the event and hospitality management industry for over 25 years and has experience in business event management, social event management, wedding planning and marketing and promotion. Past positions have included sales and catering manger at The Hilton Greenville and event coordinator for Eastern AHEC in nursing education.
She said she is excited to take on her new role.
“We have a lot of wonderful events planned for eastern North Carolina in the coming year, from a fashion show, bridal event, food events, health and wellness expos and job fairs to golf tournaments and much more,” she said. “I am excited to get started with events that will showcase the community and all of the amazing businesses that make their home in the region.”
CopyPro adds Marslender to Greenville staff
CopyPro Inc. has added Karan Marslender as a sales administrative assistant in the company’s Greenville corporate office.
In her position, Marslender will support the sales department in all phases of the administrative process including processing, reporting, and invoicing. Prior to joining CopyPro, she was employed with The Tavern at Jack’s Neck in Belhaven as the general manager.
“We are delighted to add Karan to the CopyPro team. She will be a great asset to our sales department and the representatives she will be supporting,” said Anita Sutton, director of administration.
Originally from Virginia, Marslender currently lives in Robersonville with her fiancé and children. When she is not working, Marslender enjoys spending time on the water — boating, swimming, or simply enjoying eastern North Carolina’s great weather — with family and friends.
CopyPro, Inc. has been providing the technology and expertise needed to help businesses run smoothly and efficiently since 1971.
Optimum opens second Greenville location
Optimum, a local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, has opened a new retail store in Greenville at 4420 E. 10th Street, Suite 130.
The store will be Greenville’s second Optimum retail location, joining its sister store at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd.
The new retail store offers an interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services.
Customers who visit the store also can register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.
“We are thrilled to welcome existing and new customers to our new location in Greenville,” said Jonah Pollack, vice president of retail sales at Optimum.
“Optimum is committed to providing a high-quality, seamless shopping experience for residents in North Carolina and we look forward to delivering superior support and service to this community from our second location in Greenville,” Pollack said.
The opening of this new retail location is an example of Optimum’s investment in North Carolina and commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, according to company officials.
Additionally, the company recently donated nearly $11,000 to fund 26 classroom projects across Greenville through its partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose, including projects at C.M. Eppes Middle School, Chicod School, Sadie Saulter Educational Center and E.B. Aycock Middle School.