After more than 40 years in health care, Michael Brohawn is announcing his retirement from Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, effective Jan. 12.

Brohawn began his career while in high school at the then-Pitt County Memorial Hospital in Greenville. Following his graduation from N.C. State in industrial (systems) engineering, Brohawn worked in various leadership roles for health care institutions including Indian River Memorial Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida, Kaiser Permanente of North Carolina, Wake Emergency Physicians (Raleigh, NC), The Emergency Group in Honolulu, Hawaii, and, most recently, with Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center in his hometown of Greenville.


