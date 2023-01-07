ECVCaward.jpg

2022 ECVC Foundation award winners are: Amanda Bonds — Morris Brody Award for Distinguished Service; Tina Haddock — Walter B. Jones Jr. Award for Distinguished Service; Novella Johnson — Meritorious Service Award; Wanda Johnston —Meritorious Service Award; Keyona Jones — Meritorious Service Award; and Irwin Strong — Walter L. Williams Award for Excellence, from left.

 Contributed photo

Six employees from Eastern Carolina Vocational Center were honored with Foundation Awards during the employee Christmas lunch held Dec. 22.

The Morris Brody Award for Excellence was presented to Amanda Bonds, business operations specialist.