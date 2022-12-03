The Farmville Community Arts Council Board of Directors announced recently that it has hired Fred Austin as the organization’s executive director and Natasha Smith as its creative director.
The organization, chartered and continuously operating since 1977, is focused on establishing and maintaining awareness and appreciation of cultural arts in the community of Farmville, the announcement said. It operates mainly out of the Farmville Arts Center, comprised of the century-old Paramount Theatre and its next-door sibling, the newly renovated EMD Art Gallery, at 3723-3725 N. Main St.
Austin has been involved in performing arts for over 55 years, getting his spark during his middle school years growing up in suburban NYC on Long Island, the announcement said. Family ancestry in Dare County, N.C., brought him to Greenville to attend ECU, eventually discovering Farmville. He has made the Farmville area home since.
He joined FCAC soon after its formation and has had various roles within the organization, mostly involved in the renovations and operations of the facility, along with his cohort, Bevill Searcey. Fred has enjoyed participating in the many shows produced on the Paramount Main Stage, whether it is running the sound or lights or being the House Manager during a performance. Audiences may have even seen him appear in the cast of a show here and there.
Austin is the sixth executive director for the organization.
Natasha Smith is a recent transfer to Farmville, the announcement said. She moved here from Martinsburg, West Virginia, with her husband Colt Smith and daughter Lemon Smith in 2020. She is a National Board-certified public school art teacher for 11 years and has taught dance, theatre and art outside of the school system.
Smith has taken a short step away from teaching and is currently a content-creator and actor for an online-school website, the announcement said. She has been having a great time working with the various theatrical functions of Farmville Arts Council and has so far acted, costumed, choreographed, written, and directed at the Paramount Main Stage.
The announcement said Smith is very excited to have a position helping to carry out the ideas and programs of the Farmville Community Arts Council.
CopyPro adds McKee to staff
CopyPro is pleased to announce the addition of David McKee as a parts assistant in the Greenville office.
David will be responsible for assisting in the receipt, organization and maintenance of parts and supply inventory. Prior to joining CopyPro, he worked at Habitat for Humanity.
“We are pleased to welcome McKee to the CopyPro family. He will be a great asset to the Aftermarket Services team,” stated Ron McClintock, director of aftermarket services.
A native of Pitt County, McKee resides in Greenville and enjoys hunting and fishing when he’s not working.
CopyPro has been providing the technology and expertise needed to help businesses run smoothly and efficiently since 1971. With locations in Greenville and Wilmington, CopyPro provides service to all of eastern North Carolina.
GUC a Smart Energy Provider
Greenville Utilities Commission has once again earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association, the utility announced. The recognition is given for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost and sustainable electric service.
The SEP designation, which lasts for two years (Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2024), recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and customer experience.
“SEP-designated utilities have demonstrated their leadership in smart energy programs and services,” said Koral Miller, chair of APPA’s Energy Innovation Committee. “This designation celebrates utilities that are committed to serving their customers while taking the extra step to plan for the future. Communities served by utilities that have earned the SEP designation should be proud of their utility’s accomplishments.”
GUC was recognized for programs like Beat the Peak, EV (electric vehicle) charging station rebates, solar net metering, the battery storage project, streetlight replacement, E300 building standards and the Energy Services Office, the announcement said.
“We are proud to be recognized as a utility at the forefront of smart energy best practices,” said Scott Mullis, director of customer relations. “The SEP designation represents our dedication to offering programs that help our customers save money, reduce our collective environmental impact, and support our community’s responsible energy use.”
The announcement said GUC also was recognized for its commitment to helping the environment through local collaboration projects such as its nitrogen and phosphorous removal conservation easement at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, cleaner-burning natural gas generators, and compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station.
The CNG Fueling Station alone has helped various industries and East Carolina University reduce their truck and bus CO2 emissions by more than 4,580 tons. That’s an approximate 30% reduction in greenhouse gasses versus diesel trucks and buses.
The American Public Power Association is the voice of nonprofit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations.