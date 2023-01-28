Pitt County’s chief public defender was recognized recently by N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby during an event held in partnership with the North Carolina State Bar and North Carolina Bar Association.

Robert “Bert” Carl Kemp III is among lawyers who received the Chief Juistice’s Professionalism Award during the event. Recipients “demonstrated the good that can be accomplished when intellectual honesty, compassion and practical skills are seamlessly integrated into the practice of law,” an announcement said.