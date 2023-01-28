Pitt County’s chief public defender was recognized recently by N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby during an event held in partnership with the North Carolina State Bar and North Carolina Bar Association.
Robert “Bert” Carl Kemp III is among lawyers who received the Chief Juistice’s Professionalism Award during the event. Recipients “demonstrated the good that can be accomplished when intellectual honesty, compassion and practical skills are seamlessly integrated into the practice of law,” an announcement said.
Kemp received his bachelor of arts degree in economics in 1993 from UNC-Chapel Hill and his juris doctor in 1996 from Wake Forest University School of Law.
He is a former assistant district attorney in Pitt County and joined the Pitt County Public Defender’s Office in 2001 as an assistant public defender. He became chief public defender in June 2007 and continues to serve in this capacity.
Kemp is past president of both the Pitt County Bar Association and Judicial District 3A Bar. He is past criminal justice section chairman of the North Carolina Bar Association and is past president of the North Carolina Public Defender Association.
He is currently a North Carolina State Bar board-certified specialist in the area of state criminal law and is a past criminal law specialty committee chairman. Kemp is also an adjunct professor at Campbell Law School.
NC Stop Human Trafficking, jewelry company collaborate
NC Stop Human Trafficking is collaborating with Kendra Scott, a national jewelry company, to raise money for local programs and to raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking in North Carolina.
Today from noon to 3 p.m., representatives from NC Stop Human Trafficking will be at the Kendra Scott stores in Raleigh, 4321 Lassiter at North Hills Ave. f100; and Durham, The Streets at Southpoint, 8030 Renaissance Parkway, Suite 920, offering information about the nonprofit and human trafficking as patrons come into the store.
During the in-store events, customers will be encouraged at check out to say they are supporting NC Stop Human Trafficking to ensure that 20 percent of the purchase goes to the nonprofit’s programming.
Kendra Scott is also offering a code to enter for online purchases that will ensure that a percentage of that purchase will go back to the nonprofit, as well. GIVEBACK-NCSTOP (the online code) will be active through Tuesday at www.kendrascott.com.
“Kendra Scott has a heart for her community like no other,” said Jenn Arpin, regional marketing and philanthropic manager for Kendra Scott.
“We are thrilled to partner with NC Stop Human Trafficking during the month of January and in observation of National Human Trafficking Awareness month. It is our hope that we can use our platform to educate customers, brand fans and our communities about all of the wonderful resources NCSHT provides. We are so thankful for their mission to end human trafficking in North Carolina and hope that together, we can make a difference.”
NC Stop Human Trafficking is a statewide nonprofit organization with a mission to create communities actively working to abolish human trafficking to achieve a vision of a state free of human trafficking.
NCSHT trains professionals and community members on how to identify and respond appropriately to human trafficking. Its collaborative arm develops networks, collaborations and coalitions to combat human trafficking and provide a more robust continuum of care for survivors. It also focuses on policy advocacy around anti-human trafficking legislation on state and federal levels.
To learn more about NC Stop Human Trafficking, visit www.ncstophumantrafficking.org.
Pitt County government announces staff retirements
Pitt County government announced the following retirements as of Jan. 1:
- Daniel Hughes retired after 15 years and 7 months of service. At the time of his retirement, Hughes was a sergeant at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
- Chris McDaniel retired after 23 years and 9 months of service. At the time of his retirement, McDaniel was the assistant director of financial services.
- Teresa Barfield retired after 29 years and 6 months of service. At the time of her retirement, Barfield was a master detention officer at the Pitt County Detention Center.
- Natalie Ramsey retired after 29 years and 10 months of service. At the time of her retirement, Ramsey was a child support agent I at Pitt County Social Services.
- Johnny Goff retired after 29 years and 7 months of service. At the time of his retirement, Goff was a master detention office at the Pitt County Detention Center.
- Lynne Carter retired after 15 years and 1 month of service. At the time of her retirement, Carter was a public health nurse II at the Pitt County Public Health Department.
- Noel “Tom” Slocum retired after 15 years and 2 months of service. At the time of his retirement, Slocum was an accounting technician II at Pitt County Social Services.
- Mark Stokes retired after 29 years and 1 month of service. At the time of his retirement, Stokes was a detention lieutenant at the Pitt County Detention Center.
- Debra Dunn retired after 28 years and 1 month of service. At the time of her retirement, Dunn was a master detention officer at the Pitt County Detention Center.
- Tammy Lewis retired after 32 years and 2 months of service. At the time of her retirement, Lewis was social work program administrator II at Pitt County Social Services.
Attorney celebrates IACP’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination
A professional group of collaborative attorneys championed by an eastern North Carolina-based family law attorney, author and speaker has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for its international efforts in collaborative practice.
Ashley-Nicole Russell, owner of AN|R Law: A Negotiated Resolution and active member the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), said she is excited to be recognized globally for her contributions to the international collaborative movement.
“This nomination is an overwhelming feeling of validation and gratitude,” said Russell, who was recently appointed to IACP’s International Campaign for Membership Committee.
“As collaborative professionals, we see the beautiful and amazing work that this process does every day for families as it keeps them as a whole unit, even though they may be in separate places, and creates stability and foundation for children and for people moving on,” she said.
“To have collaborative practice be recognized at such a high level is so rewarding. I hope this brings more awareness for families across America, especially as we embark on the busiest time of the year for separations and divorces. January is known as ‘divorce month’ in the family law field.”
Russell was the first attorney in the eastern region of North Carolina to solely focus on practicing collaborative law, a dispute resolution model offering an alternative to litigation.
Russell founded AN|R Law in 2011 directly out of law school and has successfully handled more than 600 divorce cases using this out-of-court process.
Her law firm has four offices across central and eastern North Carolina in Greenville, Beaufort, Raleigh and Wilmington.
Russell is also a founding board member of the North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network (NC-CAN) and went on to co-found Michael & Russell, which is Wilmington’s first collaborative law firm.