Greenville’s Mobile Magic autobody refinishing and collision repair center has opened a new 8,500-square-foot facility at 701 Peed Drive.
Owners Jim and Christy Garris are taking their family business to new heights with the facility, an announcement about the opening said. The space will accommodate up to 20 collision repairs at any given time with the help of experienced staff and advanced equipment upgrades.
The facility features an all-new Accudraft paint booth for professional-grade painting and ensures state-of-the-art environmental protections. The Garrises have invested heavily to provide staff have all the resources they need to for quality collision repairs with equipment like a Tuxedo frame machine, which ensures vehicles are returned to factory tolerances after a collision. In addition, the business uses PPG paint finishes that mix paint to match factory specifications and uses PPG’s Digital Match computer-calibrated system to match any custom colors perfectly.
To ensure a high level of finish quality, Mobile Magic installed modern dust collection systems to keep the work environment clean, and the shop is configured to keep all the new parts and supplies for each project organized.
What hasn’t changed is Jim Garris’ commitment to quality, the announcement said. Garris continues to be the primary paint applicator and inspects each vehicle in the process of repairing all the way through to the final paint finishing.
Established in 2005, Mobile Magic provided mobile painting services that allowed automotive dealerships to have repairs done without having to take their cars to a shop. As the volume of work grew, Garris needed to realize the efficiency of working in his own shop daily. Over the past 10 years, Garris has outgrown his original shop as retail customers began to learn about his ability to handle everything from minor repairs and paintless dent removal to complete repainting projects.
Mobile Magic works with insurance companies to ensure repairs are done correctly and at the highest quality. It also has acquired a new roll-back tow truck so customers can enjoy turnkey service.
Visit www.mobilemagicauto.com to learn more.
Parrott Academy earns diversity award
Arendell Parrott Academy has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles. Schools honored with the award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
More than 1,100 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2021-22 school year. Arendell Parrott was one of 832 recognized in the category of AP Computer Science Principles .
“Computer science is the source code of our economy and so much of our daily lives,” said Trevor Packer, College Board head of the AP Program. “In the five years since we began the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award, it’s been heartening to see schools like Parrott Academy welcome so many more young women into this vital field.”
The first year of AP Computer Science Principles in 2016-17 attracted more students than any other AP course debut, and participation is on the rise. In 2022, 134,651 students took the AP CSP Exam — more than triple the number of exam takers in the course’s first year. A total of 44,811 women took the exam, more than three times the number who tested in 2017.
Providing female students with access to computer science courses is critical to ensuring gender parity in the industry’s high-paying jobs and to driving innovation, creativity, and representation, a news release from the College Board said. The median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $97,430 in May 2021. However, women represent just 24% of the 5 million people in computing occupations.
Food Lion Feeds donates $1 million to hunger relief
Food Lion Feeds is continuing to fulfill its commitment to fight hunger in the towns and cities it serves by donating $1 million to grow existing partnerships with Feeding America and No Kid Hungry, the grocery chain announced.
The program is providing $750,000 to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The contribution will provide grants to Feeding America member food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. These member food banks partner with agencies that play a significant role in the distribution and access to food for children and families disproportionally impacted by food insecurity.
“Hunger touches every community in the United States. Feeding America estimates that at least 53 million people turned to food banks, food pantries and other private food assistance programs in 2021,” said Casey Marsh, chief development officer for Feeding America. “We are grateful for Food Lion’s partnership and commitment to member food banks and agency partners by helping to provide additional food and resources that communities need to thrive.”
Food Lion Feeds also donated $250,000 to support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger.
Food Lion Feeds has partnered with No Kid Hungry since 2019. Since 1 in 8 children, or 9 million children, in the United States lives with hunger, the funds will help support school and community meal programs aimed to help ensure that all children have access to three nourishing meals a day.
“Food Lion Feeds has been a valued partner to No Kid Hungry during some of the most critical years of our work to date,” said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign.
“As families’ basic costs rise and schools — which are so instrumental to feeding kids — contend with supply chain and labor challenges, Food Lion Feeds’ support is helping us ensure crucial meal programs are equipped with the needed resources.”
The $250,000 in funding is in addition to the $1 million Food Lion Feeds donated to No Kid Hungry since 2019. Since collaborating with No Kid Hungry, Food Lion Feeds has contributed funding that can help provide children with more than 12 million meals. In addition, this partnership has supported grants to 55 school districts and community organizations that are working to feed children through school meals, summer meal sites and additional food distribution programs.
Food Lion Feeds was established in 2014. The grocery chain funds the foundation with help from customers, who can make a donation or purchase specially marked products that provide meals to those in need. In addition, Food Lion Feeds has contributed funding to support the increased need for food assistance during COVID-19 and in honor of the annual global Giving Tuesday movement. With this support and more, the Feeding America network helped provide 5.2 billion meals in fiscal 2022.
For more information about Feeding America, visit feedingamerica.org. For more information about No Kid Hungry, visit nokidhungry.org.