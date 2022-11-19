A gas station and restaurant closed since June reopened Thursday following an approximately $4.5 million demolition and rebuild.
The Sheetz at Charles Boulevard and 10th Street near ECU added indoor dining space, self checkout functions, a drive-through and additional parking.
The store expanded toward 11th Street into the space previously occupied by Carolina Pregnancy Center, which was demolished after the agency moved to new space on Arlington Boulevard.
The area now has a right-turn only driveway to enter from Charles Boulevard. A concrete median was installed to eliminate left turns, which engineers at a previous meeting of the City Council said will improve traffic safety.
The Nov. 17 reopening was in line with the schedule initially projected by Sheetz.
The location’s special-use permit for the rebuild was approved at a July 2021 meeting of Greenville City Council.
New PPS-PC head
Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County has hired a former teacher assistant and minister as its newest executive director, the organization announce this week.
Joshua Breazeale officially joined the organization on Nov. 7 and will spend the remainder of 2022 in co-leadership with Kylene Dibble, a news release said. Joshua will fully take the reins of the organization in January as Dibble moves to a post in the national organization.
Joshua and his family have lived in Greenville since 2010. He and his wife Jessica have three children: one at E. B. Aycock Middle School and two at Elmhurst Elementary School. Most recently, Joshua worked with Pitt County Schools as a teacher assistant at South Greenville Elementary School.
Prior to working in the schools, he was minister of education and children for over 12 years for a local church, developing relationships and ministering to children and their families. Breazeale’s experience working in a classroom and with parents provides him a unique perspective to bring to this new role, the organization said.
“Joshua is a well-respected and engaged leader who is highly recommended by peers and colleagues,” said Jessica Lawrence, vice president of the Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County Board of Directors and chair of the search committee.
“He will bring a wealth of nonprofit management, interpersonal relations, and educational knowledge and experience to Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.”
Breazeale will commit himself to the mission of advancing the role of families and communities in securing a high-quality public education for each child in Pitt County, said Desha Lane, president of the board.
“We could not be more excited to have Joshua leading our chapter,” she said.
Small business forum
A small business town hall featuring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Allen Thomas of the U.S. Small Business Administration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run, Winterville. The event is open to existing and prospective small business owners, business students, and the general public. It will highlight small business programs that small business owners can use to help start, build and grow their businesses.
Legislative breakfast
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event offers guests an opportunity to hear from and speak to the decision-makers representing them in the North Carolina General Assembly as well as network with local business leaders and elected officials. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Register at greenvillenc.org/events by Nov. 23. Contact Aileen Peacock or call (252) 752-4101 ext. 2223.
Business after hours
The chamber will hold its December Business After Hours membership networking event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. The casual social atmosphere provides guests a great space for networking with other chamber members. Bring your business cards for a chance to win a door prize and the opportunity to make new contacts. Visit greenvillenc.org/events and contact Aileen Peacock or call (252) 752-4101 ext. 2223.
Citizen of the year
Dec. 9 is the deadline to submit nominations for the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year recognition. The award is presented annually to honor a man or woman who has made significant contributions to the Greenville-Pitt County community, the chamber said. They have been given annually since 1967 starting with ECU Chancellor Leo Jenkins and most recently the Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles Sr. Visit greenvillenc.org/gala/ for nomination forms and more information.