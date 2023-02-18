Greenville attorney Les Robinson of The Robinson Law Firm has received the Super Lawyer designation for 2023, making it the ninth consecutive year he earned the designation.
The recognition places Robinson on a list of elite lawyers compiled annually by the Super Lawyers rating service, a part of Thomson Reuters. The service creates the list through peer reviews and 12 indicators of professional achievement including verdicts/settlements, professional activity, honors/awards and experience.
The designation is awarded from a point system based on a rigorous evaluation of the attorney, a news release said. Those with the most points receive recognition.
“Winning verdicts for my clients is my top priority,” Robinson said, “but I am also honored to be recognized by my peers and Super Lawyers. My team and I work tirelessly with an unrelenting dedication toward defending our clients and achieving the best possible outcome for their case. It is an honor to be recognized for those efforts and our success by our peers.”
Robinson has practiced for more than 36 years and demonstrated dedication to protecting the rights of his clients, the release said.
Through a thorough investigation of the facts, immersing himself in the details, preparation, and convincing presentations, he has proven himself an accomplished, trial-ready attorney. He represents clients facing charges involving drugs and alcohol, violent crimes, wildlife offenses, domestic violence crimes and other criminal acts.
Super Lawyers said “he has tried more than 3,000 bench and jury trials, representing and successfully defending clients at both the trial and appellate court levels in criminal cases.”
They further highlight his authority in DWI defense, having written a guide titled, “The DWI Criminal Defense Checklist,” which assists other defense attorneys in navigating complex DWI cases.
Robinson was born and raised in Greenville. He graduated from East Carolina University and then attended Campbell University School of Law where he received his juris doctorate in 1986.
NC Stop Human Trafficking board chair changes
NC Stop Human Trafficking has announced the election of its new board chair, Amy Moore of Greenville.
Moore is the clinical director of Dixon Social Interactive Services, and is an adjunct professor at East Carolina University.
She also is the co-chair of the National Association of Social Workers Greenville Chapter and serves on the Behavioral Consultations and Psychological Services Client Rights Committee.
Aside from her strong career credentialing in social work, she also serves in a leadership capacity for the North Carolina Jaycees, which is a statewide civic organization based on building up communities through service work and fundraising. She has extensive experience in grant writing, event planning and nonprofit administration.
“Mrs. Moore will make an excellent leader for the board of directors,” NC Stop Human Trafficking Founder Pam Strickland said.
“Her extensive knowledge in social work, substance use disorders and treatment, the criminal justice system, and human trafficking will not only lead the organization in expertise around the all-encompassing issue of human trafficking, but her passion to see change will drive our work to a new level.
Moore is at 2001 graduate of Meredith College where she achieved a bachelor’s in psychology and a 2012 graduate of East Carolina University where she achieved a master’s in social work.
NC Stop Human Trafficking’s Board of Directors has a three-year service commitment and oversees the agency’s finances, program effectiveness, fundraising initiatives and organization priorities.
Other board members include NC Coalition Against Human Trafficking Survivor’s Network Survivor Leader Oriel Elder, Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon, Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, Reidsville police officer/school resource officer Hydeia Collington and ECU Health’s Director of Interpretive Services Julio Maldonado.
CopyPro Selected as a 2022 ENX Magazine Elite Dealer
ENX Magazine announced that CopyPro is among the nation’s top office technology dealerships selected as a 2022 Elite Dealer by the magazine.
To be considered for this designation, each element of its operations was evaluated across key parameters to ensure it met standards in customer service, product support, company leadership, work environment and charitable endeavors.
“We are ecstatic to be selected as a 2022 Elite Dealer,” said Jason Jones, CopyPro COO. “Our team works extremely hard every day to make things better in all aspects of our business. We know how special our company is, but it’s nice to be recognized by experts in our industry,” he continued.
Each year, ENX Magazine judges Elite Dealer applicants on criteria from technical service excellence to marketing proficiency, growth initiatives, technology leadership, industry accolades and community philanthropic support. Those dealers chosen are profiled in the magazine’s December issue.
“This year’s roster of Elite Dealers is a testament to the courage, vision, determination and, most of all, leadership demonstrated in support of outstanding customer service in the face of substantial business challenges,” said Susan Neimes, publisher and managing editor. “They have done a yeoman’s job of proffering adaptable solutions to a fragmented, hybrid end-user community and are always on the hunt for new tools that can better serve their evolving needs. While the stakes have never been higher, our Elite Dealers ensure their personnel are equipped to deliver on their corporate mission, and that means creating a culture of excellence.”
ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 26th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products and industry insights.
CopyPro, Inc. has been providing the technology and expertise needed to help businesses run smoothly and efficiently since 1971.
Pitt County government announces retirements
Pitt County government has announced the following employees are retiring this month:
Bryan Haywood retired after 27 years and 2 months. At the time of his retirement, Haywood was a sergeant at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Donna Davis retired after 26 years and 2 months of service. At the time of her retirement, Davis was the director of enterprise applications with Pitt County Management Information Systems.
Businesses join Winterville Chamber of Commerce
Trish Nails & Spa, located at 4838 Old Tar Road in the Winter Village shopping center, celebrated its opening recently and membership in the Winterville Chamber of Commerce.
The family-owned self-care spa offers a wide range of services including pedicures and manicures, gel and dip powder acrylics, full body waxing and lash extensions, the chamber said.
Owner Trisha Viloria grew up in the salon and spa industry with her mother, Cindy Nguyen, as a small business owner. Now, as an adult with over 13 years as a licensed cosmetologist, she is a business partner with her mother, who manages the business.
Viloria said she wants the salon to focus on developing relationships with its clientele, creating a home for them through nail therapy and self-care. The mother-and-daughter team has created a spa in a convenient location for Winterville residents. Check out services and book appointments by visiting trishnailsspa.com.
Legacy Premier Real Estate is another new business that has joined the Winterville Chamber.
Co-owners Felecia Langley and Melissa Hildreth said they have a vision to serve their community, be intentional about their mission and honor the trust instilled in them for the largest financial investment most people make.
Legacy Premier seeks to provide high-quality professional real estate services profitably and ethically to the home-buying, home-selling and real-estate-investing public.
The owners said they believe that providing exceptional customer service, working with unwavering integrity and staying current with market trends will create a legacy for their client’s future.
Contact them at 751-9995 or at their office at 740 W. Fire Tower Road, Suite, 109, Winterville. The business will celebrate its ribbon-cutting on March 6.
Towne Insurance acquires Manry Rawls Insurance
Towne Insurance Agency has completed the acquisition of Manry Rawls Insurance, a full-service, independent agency headquartered in Franklin, Virginia. In addition to personal and commercial insurance offerings, Manry Rawls is a leader in crop insurance in southeastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina.
“We are excited to partner with Towne Insurance and to offer our clients the resources and benefits of such a well-run organization,” said Vee Pittman, president of Manry Rawls. “For 150 years, Manry Rawls has built an impeccable reputation for customer service and client satisfaction. We will continue to offer the same level of trusted service that our customers have become accustomed to, now with many more options available to them.”
“Our team is delighted to welcome Manry Rawls to the Towne Insurance family,” said W. Douglas Russell, president and CEO of Towne Insurance. “They share in our mission to serve others and enrich lives and have done so for generations. Our partnership will expand our specialties and our geographic footprint.”
Manry Rawls operates offices in Franklin, Smithfield, Courtland, and Emporia, Virginia and an office in Williamston, North Carolina. Manry Rawls will continue operating under its present name and locations for the immediate future.
TowneBank operates over 45 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as northeastern and central North Carolina, including a location in Greenville.
Goodwill announces $1.5 million in grants
Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. has announced it will award $1.5 million in grants this year to 33 community service organizations throughout 51 counties in eastern North Carolina, including the Community Crossroads Center in Greenville.
“Our goal is to provide opportunities that transform lives throughout the local and regional communities we serve. These grants will act as a mission multiplier, providing needed resources to organizations and allowing them to expand their scope of service for the various populations they serve,” said President and CEO Christopher Hash.
Organizations that will receive grants through the Agency Empowerment Program in 2023 include:
- Community Crossroads Center;
- Boys & Girls Club of North Central North Carolina;
- Living with Autism;
- Sisters Network Triangle NC;
- A Safe Place;
- Esteamed Coffee;
- Shriners Children Hospital;
- The Carying Place;
- A Place at the Table;
- Open Door Food Pantry;
- Make a Difference Food Pantry;
- Baptists on Mission;
- Promise Place;
- Veterans Life Center of NC ;
- Backpack Friends;
- Food Bank of the Albermarle;
- Hope Mission Ministries;
- Outer Banks Dare Challenge.
“We’re excited to partner with these wonderful organizations as they continue to shape improvements within their communities,” Hash said. “These grant recipients are already driving change through successful programs that complement our employment, education, and life-enrichment initiatives here at Goodwill.
“As a broker of conversations, our goal is to ensure that we create opportunities for meaningful discussion, process-driven solutions, and quick strategic implementation,” said Hash. “Those in need are often unable to wait for assistance. By partnering with other service organizations, we increase the scope of our outreach efforts while greatly enhancing our ability to serve others as needs arise.”