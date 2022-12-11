The holidays are about connecting with friends and family, and UScellular is nourishing these connections by enabling communities to share a meal with the ones they love.

In a visit on Dec. 8, UScellular donated $5,000 in kitchen supplies, canned food, and baking supplies to JOY Community Center & Soup Kitchen to aid them in their mission of combatting food insecurity by providing meals to the poor and homeless in the community. They are the only place in Greenville that prepares and serves free, nutritious, hot midday & evening meals to address this essential need. Their patrons represent people from all demographics as they do not discriminate based on race, age, and ethnicity, or underlying health conditions. For some, this may be their only meal of the day.


 