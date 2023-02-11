Young Women of Promise Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Winterville with a mission of preparing African-American adolescent females and other youth for success, has joined the 50% by America 250 Campaign.
The campaign is focused on increasing youth participation rates in volunteering and service, voting and civic engagement and leadership to 50% by July 4, 2026.
Even though youth participation rates are at or near record-high levels, 3 of every 4 young people are left out, according to the campaign. Participation rates are even lower among youth from underserved low-income communities and people of color.
Young Women of Promise has supported youth service learning since its inception in September 2001, according to executive director Theresa Williams.
“We believe the strength of a community lies within its youth,” Williams said. “Our Teens and Kids Who Care program invites youth to help identify needs in our communities and then determine ways that they can make a difference. Youth service efforts have included children’s gardens, greeting card projects, neighborhood clean-ups, support to the homeless, elderly and veterans, free book distribution, mentoring and tutoring support.”
As a 50by250 Lead Agency, Young Women of Promise has committed to recruit a minimum of 50 partner agencies that will commit to providing opportunities for youth participation in their respective communities. The effort will engage youth-serving nonprofits, church groups, school districts and colleges, school service organizations, United Way agencies, Boys & Girls Clubs and more.
“At Youth Service America, we believe that young people, communities, and democracy thrive when we all work together for the common good, so we’re on a mission to make working together for the common good the common expectation and common experience of every young person,” said Steven A. Culbertson, president and CEO of Youth Service America, the organizer of the 50by250 campaign. “At YSA, we understand that young people, and the institutions that support them, face multiple barriers to participation. We need partners, particularly in eastern North Carolina and throughout the state, to help all youth access opportunities to participate.”
Teen volunteers are consistently motivated to serve. Courtney Murphy, a junior at Farmville Central High School, said, “What motivates me to help others is, I’ve always wanted to give back to my community to touch the lives of people who aren’t as fortunate as I am.”
Franklin Ward Jr. a senior at South Central High School, stated, “I often enjoy giving back to the community and conducting public service for those in need. My future dream is to become a senator so I can make a difference in the government from the inside out.”
Agencies interested in participating in the campaign are encouraged to visit youngwomenofpromise.org/50by250-campaign-ysa.html or call Williams at 367-8292.
Visit Greenville, NC adds Singleton to team
The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC) has added Megan Singleton to its team as a new communication and marketing assistant.
In this position, Singleton will assist in the planning, development, deployment and analysis of Visit Greenville, NC’s leisure, meetings,and sports marketing and communications, as well as assist in the development of projects and initiatives to grow the Greenville-Pitt County destination.
“We are thrilled to have Megan on board, and know her experience and enthusiasm will make a great addition to our team and our expanding Communications & Marketing department,” said Sierra Jones, vice president of destination marketing and development. “We are growing as an organization to better meet the marketing needs of our growing Greenville-Pitt County destination and to help move our local tourism industry forward.”
A Greenville native, Singleton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in global studies and a minor in hotel, restaurant and tourism management from the University of South Carolina in 2022,. She worked as a member services leader with campus recreation, and head of marketing, PR and fundraising with the Carolina Mountaineering Club.
Singleton also worked as an events and marketing intern with the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association and as an event logistics intern with Charleston Wine + Food.
Before joining Visit Greenville, NC, Singleton worked as a trip leader for high school students with The Road Less Traveled.
“I am so excited to be joining the Visit Greenville, NC team. Since I moved to South Carolina in 2018, Greenville has grown exponentially,” Singleton said. “I am eager to help promote and share what an amazing place my hometown is, and I hope to positively impact the community going forward by sharing stories of what makes this city special to future visitors.”
In her free time, Singleton enjoys taking in all that North Carolina has to offer, from diving off Wrightsville beach, paddle boarding on the Tar River and camping in Pisgah National Forest. She said she is excited to move back to Pitt County to enjoy the local activities with her family.
Trillium delivers 1,000 gun locks to DSS offices
Trillium Health Resources is delivering 1,000 gun locks to all departments of social services within its 28-county region. They will be distributed to families who own firearms along with education about gun safety.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 116 North Carolina children died of a firearm-related injury in 2021. Firearms are the leading cause of injury for children in North Carolina. Trillium is working to lower this statistic through this initiative.
“Staff in our DSS offices are crucial points of contact for many families. We thank them for this partnership to educate our communities on safe gun ownership to reduce tragic injuries to children. We also know that by restricting access to firearms we can lessen instances of successful suicide attempts,” said Sean Kenny, head of Social Services Engagement at Trillium.
Trillium’s One Community program started during the coronavirus pandemic to inform people of resources available for mental health services. One Community staff now concentrate on member outreach through health literacy and awareness.
“One Community at Trillium validates that our communities are only as strong as our people,” said Patte Whitfield, One Community director.
“We participate in local events, sharing that support is always available. We also help explain about conditions and services to improve health literacy in our region. Everyone deserves the chance to live life to their fullest potential.
Trillium Health Resources is a leading specialty care manager (LME/MCO) for individuals with substance use, mental illness and intellectual/developmental disabilities in 28 counties in eastern North Carolina. Trillium’s mission is to transform the lives of people in need by providing them with ready access to quality care. We take a person-centered approach to health and wellbeing, coordinating care across multiple systems to achieve improved health outcomes, quality of care and efficient use of resources. Trillium is investing in innovation to meet the unique needs of the individuals and communities we serve, and remains focused on delivering the right services, in the right amount, at the right time. For more information, visit www.TrilliumHealthResources.org.