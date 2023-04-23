Greenville’s Maaco car body shop gave a free paint job to an artillery piece that stands in front of the local VFW post as part of Maaco’s first Love Your Car campaign.

Greenville owner Pete Schwartz recently completed the work at Veterans of Foreign Wars post 7032 on Mumford Road, the company reported. The local post is working on building and grounds renovations, and Maaco Greenville helped the organization with a freshly painted 1941 U.S. Army cannon boom, which was in was in need of a makeover.