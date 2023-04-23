Greenville’s Maaco car body shop gave a free paint job to an artillery piece that stands in front of the local VFW post as part of Maaco’s first Love Your Car campaign.
Greenville owner Pete Schwartz recently completed the work at Veterans of Foreign Wars post 7032 on Mumford Road, the company reported. The local post is working on building and grounds renovations, and Maaco Greenville helped the organization with a freshly painted 1941 U.S. Army cannon boom, which was in was in need of a makeover.
“This cannon has been on the front lawn of the Veterans of Foreign War Greenville post’s lawn for decades,” Schwartz said. “We were honored to work on this project and give the cannon a facelift, as the members of the organization have given so much to the country.”
Veterans of Foreign Wars is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans. The organization was founded in 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War and Philippine insurrection created local organizations to secure rights and benefits following their service. From there, the organization has grown tremendously, with posts across the United States and more than 1.5 million members.
“At Maaco, we paint anything, but this project was special because it filled my team and me with so much pride,” said Schwartz. “Seeing the way everyone jumped right in to tackle this project was incredible. I look forward to continuing our efforts in giving back to our deserving community.”
During the Love Your Car campaign, Maaco locations across the country nominated their customers for the chance to receive a free paint job and the local VFW was one of the recipients.
CopyPro hires Drury
CopyPro Inc. has added Hanna Drury as the maintenance and logistics assistant in the company’s Greenville office.
In her current role, Drury offers support to members of both the maintenance and contracts and logistics departments. She assists with meter readings, contracts, deliveries, returns and machine maintenance.
Prior to joining CopyPro, Drury was the move team operations and project manager with Storr Office Environments.
“We’re very excited to welcome Hanna to CopyPro,” said Ron McClintock, director of aftermarket services. “Her previous experience has been an asset to our team, and we look forward to seeing her growth and future successes with the company.”
Originally from Decatur, Texas, Drury now resides in Greenville. When she’s not working, she enjoys watching sports, crafting and spending time with her two dogs.
Greenville native honoredGreenville native Helen Ruth “HR” Harwell has been recognized for exemplary service in leading SCORE Charlotte, a nonprofit network of volunteer mentors who help the development and growth of small businesses.
SCORE Charlotte awarded Harwell its highest honor, the “Dick O’Brien Award,” for her leadership as co-chair through the coronavirus lockdown in 2021-22. The award was presented by Barbara Brill, current SCORE Charlotte president at the organization’s recent annual awards meeting and banquet.
Brill noted that in 2021 and 2022, the president’s position was split between Harwell and Danny Fischer to handle growing responsibilies and also to restructure SCORE Charlotte from the organization’s traditional office environment to an online environment due to the cononavirus.
“Remote mentoring consultations had to be set up remotely via phone, email and online video services such as Zoom for its new and existing clients or small business owners and those wanting to start-up, expand or re-open an existing business,” Brill said. “Free and low-cost workshops such as “Simple Steps in Starting Your Business” and numerous problem-solving seminars also were restructured using these online video services.
“All of our client meetings and SCORE Charlotte monthly and other meetings and numerous seminars had to be held online versus in person.”
A volunteer organization consisting of 72 active, retired or semi-retired men and women, SCORE Charlotte was formed in 1965 as the 47th Chapter of SCORE National, based in Hendron, Virginia.
An active member of SCORE Charlotte since 2014, Harwell has over 22 years of experience in corporate and transactional law, estate planning and probate administration. She moved to Charlotte in 1998 after graduating from law school.
Harwell is active in organizations in the Charlotte area including the National Association of Women Owners and the Matthews Women’s Club Service League. She is a member of the North Carolina Bar and the Alabama Bar Association.
Greenville gets lawn-mowing app
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, has been launched in Greenville.
The Nashville-based service allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Lawn care pros can then bid on properties based on Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides.
Homeowners can select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, it will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can pay via the app and set up more appointments.
“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Greenville find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.
Three join Winterville Chamber
The Winterville Chamber has announced the addition of three new members.
Clarence’s Clean Cutz business grew naturally when COVID-19 kept so many people working from home and they found they needed a hand with yard cleanups and tackling their lawn makeover projects, said owner Clarence Phillips.
Now, Clarence’s Clean Cutz is fully insured and specializes in lawn cutting, weed trimming, small tree hedging, mulch and pinestraw services and clean-ups that feel too daunting for homeowners to tackle alone.
Phillips said he carves out time to give back by volunteering at a local youth center. For more information, call 717-5575.
Happy Grandma Senior Tech Support is operated by Richard Langley, who got started six years ago by assisting his own grandma when she had issues with her technology.
He realized that there are lots of seniors who may not have anyone they can call to easily get help with their tech and decided he could be that person.
The business also donates electronics to those in need. If a company has outdated tech, Happy Grandma can pick it up to refurbish and provide to someone who needs the help.
Call 717-3579 for mobile tech support needs.
Diaper Dust was started by Regina Crisci, a local mom faced with stinky diapers and the constant need to take out the trash to eliminate the smell. She created Diaper Dust, which can be sprinkled onto the diaper or in the trash can to eliminate odor.
Crisci said others use the product, including adults suffering from incontinence or those caring for people in the special needs community.
Learn more about Diaper Dust and get in touch with Crisci at www.thediaperdust.com.