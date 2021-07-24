AYDEN — A journey to find more natural products led Dancia Carter to open Yellow Flower Boutique in Ayden. On June 18, the Ayden Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business.
Yellow Flower Boutique offers customers a variety of plant-based natural products ranging from shampoo, body oil, body butter, yoni oils, herbal teas, massage oils, beard oil and more. Products are available for men, women, children and dogs.
“My products are all-natural plant-based. I used a lot of shea butter and mango butter. There is aloe extracts and I infuse a lot of products with herbs for people who have eczema, psoriasis, and things like that,” Carter said.
Carter’s journey began in earnest after she began researching plant-based diets and ingredients in everyday items.
She said she learned that ingredients in some common products are unhealthy and even dangerous, so she began to seek alternatives for herself and began to notice a difference.
“I was on a quest to find natural things,” Carter said.
“Commercial products would always dry out my skin. What I found is, when I started making my own soaps, my skin is better. I know diet contributes to that, but I don’t have bumps and breakouts.”
Knowing her soaps and products could help others, Carter then started to sell her plant-based products at pop-up shops, farmer’s markets and online at her Estsy store — also Yellow Flower Boutique. In September, she will celebrate her shops’ four-year anniversary.
“I did really well during the pandemic (on Etsy). That kind of prepared me to open the store,” Carter said.
Opening at 512 Second St., Carter knew Ayden would be the best place for her business.
“I wanted to open in Ayden because they don’t have a store like this. A lot of people have to drive to Greenville. It was fitting to put one in Ayden,” Carter said.
As co-owner of Ayden Autos, an automobile repair and service business, Carter was familiar with the area and the people, she said.
“I love it here. The feel here in Ayden is like where I’m from back home (Rock Hill S.C.). It’s that small-town feeling and everyone is so nice here,” Carter said.
Carter hopes Yellow Flower Boutique will be successful and encourages all to come and learn more about her products. She is also hoping to offer classes on soap making and more in the future.
Yellow Flower Boutique is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call 704-727-8016