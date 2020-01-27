A retired doctor said improving the affordability of health care cannot be accomplished with short-term fixes or by villianizing different segments of the industry.
Atul Goel of Raleigh, along with Trevor M. Fuller, Steve Swenson, Cal Cunningham and Erica D. Smith, is running in the March 3 Democratic Party primary for the U.S. Senate contest.
Incumbent senator Thom Tillis is being challenged by three Republicans in March: Paul Wright, Sharon Y. Hudson and Larry Holmquist.
Two third-party candidates will be on the ballot in November.
Goel, who briefly served as a U.S. Air Force flight surgeon after 9/11, was in Greenville Wednesday to knock on doors and introduce himself to voters. He said he’s visited all of North Carolina’s 100 counties.
“If I am going to represent the citizens of North Carolina I have to got to each county,” he said. “I can’t represent the state if I just go to the counties with the largest population.”
Goel’s story is the classic immigrant’s tale, he said. He arrived in New York at age 10 with his parents.
“I still have the memory of getting off the plane and looking out and seeing snow for the first time,” he said. After earning a medical degree from State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y., he completed his residency in family medicine in Niagara Falls.
He and his family moved to Raleigh in 1989, where they have lived the last 30 years.
Along with having a private medical practice and serving with the Air Force, Goel later worked as a medical consultant for Social Security disability adjudication and was a contractor with the Department of Defense to assist with veteran’s disability adjudication.
He retired from the N.C. Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.
“The single biggest issue that propelled me to seek office is that we must have affordable health care access,” Goel said.
“We’ve been trying to solve this health care problem for 20 years and we haven’t succeeded. We have to first ask the question about why we haven’t succeeded,” he said. It’s because politicians don’t understand the health care business and because they villainize segments of the health care industry.
“Health care is such a complex thing. When you try to solve something with a solution that will last one election cycle, it’s not going to work because it’s too complex,” he said. The reasons for limited access to health care differ across the nation and the state, Goel said, pointing out the issues in Bertie County are different from issues in Durham County.
He said he doesn’t have one specific answer. His approach is to develop a strategic plan and then bring representatives of the different segments of health care to work on the issues.
For more details about Goal’s campaign, visit http://atulgoelforsenate.com/index.php or his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/AtulGoelRaleigh or follow him on Twitter @AtulGoel4Senate.
Candidate’s forum
A debate between the Democratic candidates for N.C. House District 9 will be held 7:30 p.m., Feb. 5, in Hendrix Theater, Mendenhall Student Center, on the main East Carolina University campus.
Brian Farkas and Jake Hochard are vying for the Democratic Party nomination in the March 3 primary. The winner will face Republican Perrin Jones in November. Jones was appointed to the House District 9 seat in September to replace Greg Murphy, who resigned after winning a special congressional election.
Early voting for the March 3 primary begins Feb. 13.
Endorsements
A Pitt County candidate for the State House District 9 Democratic Party nomination was endorsed this week by a labor union and LGBTQ advocacy group, according to his campaign.
Brian Farkas, who works an architectural firm, has been endorsed by the North Carolina State AFL-CIO and its regional affiliate and Equality North Carolina.
The union made its endorsements after members of its Eastern North Carolina Central Labor Council reviewed questionnaires and interviewed candidates.
“He understands what working people want — to secure a fair return on our work, provide for ourselves and our families, and enjoy life,” the organization’s president, Montez Davis, said.
Farkas was among the nearly 30 state legislative candidates endorsed by Equality North Carolina.
“We are living in dire and terrifying times for some of our community’s most vulnerable members — particularly trans and gender-nonconforming people of color and other individuals living at the margins. These voters deserve leaders committed to creating a more equitable and safer world for them to live, work and raise families,” said Kendra R. Johnson, executive director of Equality North Carolina.
“We believe the politicians that we’ve endorsed are the most well-equipped to help build that world, change the dangerous trajectory that this country is currently heading towards, and create a better North Carolina for us all.”