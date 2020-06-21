In a typical year, the first day of summer may lag a week or more behind the first day of summer camp. But in a year of unprecedented departures and delays, a month after the end of school it is finally time for some to pitch camp.
Recreation programs in Greenville and Ayden are set to open their first sessions of camp on Monday, welcoming their first students since Gov. Roy Cooper established new guidelines for operation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the new requirements, field trips and contact sports are out. Temperature checks and social distancing are in.
“Programming right now is difficult,” said Don Octigan, Greenville’s assistant director of recreation and parks. “It is a challenge to create these programs and implement them based on the guidelines provided and make sure we keep the well being of our employees and participants as the top priority.
“That’s why it’s taken so long for us to get to this point,” he said. “There are so many different pieces of our operation that have changed, and we’re trying to adapt to this new time that we’re in.”
Before the pandemic, the city’s Recreation and Parks Department had planned to provide eight weeks of camp offerings including seven different full-day camps and more than a dozen other camps, with themes from arts to outdoor and sports.
Today, there are four modified day camps, one junior explorer camp and half a dozen baseball camp sessions, along with fewer dance camps and half the number of pottery camps as previously were scheduled. Basketball and soccer camps have been called off altogether because of social distancing requirements.
“There are a lot of moving parts to this and it’s changed 100 times,” Octigan said. “What we have done is we’re trying to provide the most opportunities we can.”
Across the area, summer camp appears to be a mixed bag.
East Carolina University, which is employing distance learning for summer school and is having virtual orientation, will not host camps this summer.
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, which traditionally offers multiple camps nearly every weekday from June through August, first delayed the opening of camps until July and then canceled altogether.
Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation has canceled this month’s camps but is hoping it can offer cheerleading, volleyball and track and field in July.
Pitt Community College is hosting nearly a dozen virtual camps as part of its traditional Explore series.
Pitt County 4-H, following a directive from the state organization, will not have face-to-face camps but will offer take-home kits, along with online resources. (See related story.)
Music Academy of Eastern North Carolina is hoping to have a foot in both camps, beginning the summer with virtual offerings and then switching to in-person camps in August, if the state allows.
Ayden’s Parks and Recreation Department, which traditionally schedules more than a dozen camps, canceled every one except for its day camp.
Most summers, every week of day camp is filled to capacity. But this year’s camp, which begins on Monday, still has openings for campers. Thomas Duncan, Ayden’s director of parks and recreation, understands that some parents may not feel ready to send their children to camp.
“I don’t blame them; I would be hesitant, too,” Duncan said. “We’re doing everything possible to make it as safe as possible, but there are not guarantees out there. This virus, nobody knows.”
Guidelines under Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan allow for the operation of day camps and overnight camps, with restrictions. Requirements include conducting daily health screenings of anyone entering the camp building.
For recreation camps in Greenville and Ayden, parents will be kept out. In Ayden, there is a separate sign-in area. In Greenville, staff members will meet campers in the parking lot.
“It will be campers only into the building daily,” said Heather White, outreach coordinator for Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department. “We will do a temperature check on each participant prior to entering the building.”
White said masks will be provided for staff members, though face coverings are not required for camp participants. Sanitizing stations will be located throughout each camp facility.
In addition, the city is limiting capacity for camps to allow for social distancing inside facilities.
Parent Marsha Hall said that with added restrictions on camps, it is easy to see why some are calling it quits this year. But the mother of three said losing camps after the loss of so many activities this spring has left Jamey, 12; Hackney, 10; and Taylor, 7, disappointed.
“They rolled with everything (before),” Hall said. “They rolled with being at home. They rolled with virtual learning. They rolled with missing soccer, baseball. But when I told them the 4-H stay-away camp was canceled, I saw the light go out of my kids’ eyes. I know people say kids are so resilient, but I so worry about their mental health with all of this because it’s disappointment after disappointment after disappointment.”
After months of online learning, she said her children aren’t interested in any kind of virtual camps. Because she likes to limit their screen time, she also prefers in-person camp options.
Hall, who works full time as an administrative officer for Pitt County Public Health, said she and her husband, James, a business owner, utilize camps as child care in the summer.
“People that really need summer camps don’t work half days,” she said. “There are very few day camps already at a reasonable price that are 8 to 5 for working parents.”
Greenville’s day camps traditionally operate from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. to accommodate working parents. However, this year’s camps are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We went in that direction so that when the camp is over we still have some time to open the gym up for the public hopefully later in the day, if allowed by the state,” Octigan said.
North Carolina’s gyms and fitness centers currently remain closed, although there have been attempts at legislation and lawsuits to try to force the governor to allow them to reopen.
Hall has created a spreadsheet to help her keep track of which camps are available for her children. Last week, she took them to neighboring Edgecombe County for camp at It’s a Zoo Life.
“You really want camps to be fun,” she said. “You want it to be enrichment and learning. You don’t want the summer slide. It’s just really hard to keep it all going.”
Duncan is concerned that children returning for a second or third summer in Ayden’s program won’t be happy campers, especially when they discover that field trips are no longer allowed.
“I’m getting an activity bus,” he said, “for what I don’t know. But I’m getting one just in case.
“It’s not going to be any camps that they are used to going to,” Duncan said. “We would do three field trips a week, usually. This year it’s not going to happen. A) There’s nothing open to take them to, and B) we can’t take the chance to take them somewhere.”
There is less variety without Ayden’s specialty camps, which collectively drew hundreds of campers each summer. Duncan said some camp leaders gave notice early this spring, saying they they had underlying health issues that could make them vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Others said their employers would not permit them to work with groups of children because of the pandemic.
Coronavirus has affected camp staffing in Greenville as well. Octigan said the applicant pool for counselors was smaller than usual, perhaps due to ECU’s decision to end in-person classes in March. As a result, Recreation and Parks Department full-time staff members will have a more direct role in summer camps.
“We as a community are just trying to do our best to provide an outlet but trying to keep everybody safe, too,” Octigan said. “This is definitely different than what we’re used to, but it’s important that we do something.”