A congressional challenger picked up an endorsement from a serving congressman and three Pitt County Democrats will serve as delegates to that party’s national convention.
State Sen. Don Davis, Pitt County Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins and Pitt County Democratic Party Chairman Charles “Sonny” McLawhorn, will serve as 1st Congressional District delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
As delegates, Davis, Floyd Huggins and McLawhorn will help choose the party’s nominees for president and vice president of the United States.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. He has not announced his vice presidential candidate.
Democratic Party leaders postponed the convention to Aug. 17-20 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The event is scheduled to be in Milwaukee, Wis., but may be held virtually.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte.
McLawhorn, Floyd Huggins and Davis were selected by the Joe Biden for President campaign to run as delegates in the First Congressional District Democratic Party of North Carolina.
“Joe Biden cares about all of us. As a consequence of his personal experiences with grief, he has learned to deal with very difficult personal challenges,” McLawhorn said. “As Democrats, we need to give Joe Biden the same energy that he will give us.”
Huggins, who also serves as first vice chairwoman said Biden will be presidential on a global stage.
“Joe Biden has a vision for the middle class American: jobs, education, healthcare and equal social justice,” she said.
“As a U.S. Air Force veteran, I trust Joe Biden to keep us safe and rebuild our economy,” Davis said.
Congressman endorses Smith
Sandy Smith, the Republican challenger in the 1st Congressional District election, has been endorsed by one of North Carolina’s current Republican representatives.
U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who represents the state’s 13th Congressional District, said Smith is “a fighter who will build the wall and stand up for our Second Amendment rights.”
“We need Sandy Smith in Congress to help pass the Trump agenda,” Budd said. “She’ll stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the political games played by D.C. insiders because she knows the hardworking people of the First District deserve immediate action and meaningful results.”
The news release that announced Budd’s endorsement included a statement that Smith’s Democratic opponent, veteran 1st Congressional District Rep. G.K. Butterfield, has served as a chief deputy whip for Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Sandy Smith, who describes herself as a pro-Trump conservative businesswoman, won the Republican Party’s four-way primary election by 77 percent of the vote in March.
Smith was the only candidate in that contest who lived in the 1st Congressional District.
Smith also has also been endorsed by former congressman Mark Meadows, who is now President Trump’s chief of staff, U.S. Mark Walker of North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, the National Association for Gun Rights, Bishop E.W. Jackson, Americans for Legal Immigration Political Action Committee and others.
Environmental group endorses Farkas
The Democratic challenger in Pitt County’s State House District 9 contest has been endorsed by an environmental organization.
Brian Farkas has been endorsed by North Carolina Chapter of the Sierra Club, which has more than 19,000 members and supporters across the state and 12 local groups, including the Cypress Group based in eastern North Carolina.
“Many of the economic engines of eastern North Carolina — such as tourism, agriculture, and fishing — depend on natural resources that are whole and healthy,” the Sierra Club said in a news release. “We must stand up for our environment and clean energy opportunities from the mountains to the coast.”
“Whether it’s stopping special interests that want to drill off of our coast, fighting climate change, or making renewable technology a bigger piece of the state’s energy portfolio, protecting our environment is good for our people, our health, North Carolina’s economy, and our future,” Farkas said.