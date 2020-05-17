WINTERVILLE — A relief package Congress approved this spring in response to the coronavirus will provide Pitt Community College with more than $5.5 million to assist students affected by the pandemic and improve online course delivery technology.
On March 27, President Donald Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which directed more than $2 trillion toward protecting Americans from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19. North Carolina received more than $2 billion through the legislation, and the General Assembly designated $120 million for the state’s 58 community colleges.
As required by law, PCC will spend at least 50 percent of its allotment (roughly $2.76 million) on student aid. The college notified eligible students of the emergency aid’s availability and received more than 1,900 applications.
According to PCC Financial Aid Director Lee Bray, a team of financial aid and grants management staff reviewed the applications and awarded $2.7 million to assist students with expenses the coronavirus created by disrupting campus operations. Eligible expenses include food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
“We’ll be closing out the application period soon and moving on to cutting checks and mailing them to students the week of May 18,” Bray said. “I hope this eases some of the burden our students face, and I’m pleased we’re able to offer assistance to them when they truly need it.”
PCC administrators haven’t finalized plans for spending the remaining funds, but guidelines state the money can be used to help colleges cover costs associated with significant changes to the delivery of instruction due to the coronavirus. In response to the pandemic, PCC shifted traditional classes and student support services to the internet, sent most employees home to telework, canceled extracurricular activities, and closed campus to the public.
PCC President Lawrence Rouse said Pitt’s President’s Leadership Team will meet this month to discuss how to best allocate the funding. The major focus, he said, will be identifying ways to expand and enhance the college’s remote learning programs.
“As long as stay-at-home orders are in place and social distancing is necessary, we’ll be offering a significant number of classes online,” Rouse said. “It’s crucial our students can easily access those courses from wherever they are, along with the many support services we offer, like tutoring, academic advising and personal counseling.”
PCC Vice President of Finance Ricky Brown said Pitt will be prepared to tell the federal government how it used the institutional costs funding, including the amount designated for student reimbursements.
“As defined in the Funding Certification and Agreement for the Institutional Portion of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, the college will be prepared to report on the use of these funds, demonstrating that PCC has complied with all applicable federal regulations and that the funds were used for the allowable purposes.”
Science instructor earns top faculty honor
Ten years into the fourth occupation he has tried, it appears Kenneth Pearce has discovered his true calling to be teaching, particularly now that he has received PCC’s highest faculty honor.
Pearce, who teaches chemistry classes, was named this year’s recipient of the Joseph E. Downing Award for Excellence in Teaching. He was one of five PCC faculty members nominated for the honor, along with Patricia Adams, Madeline Beamon, Nicole Franklin and Wanda Tenpenny.
“(Kenneth) just works hard helping students, and his patience with students having difficulty with the material being covered in class is top-notch,” said PCC Science Department Chairman Jeff Rorer, who is Pearce’s supervisor.
Pearce said he was honored to receive the Downing Award and appreciated the acknowledgement of his hard work.
“I was grateful to be recognized for the commitment and enthusiasm I have for my students and the community,” he said. “Pitt Community College is a great place. The teamwork, camaraderie, and overall good vibes are wonderful. Having worked in industry and other fields, I can say with certainty that we have something special here at Pitt.”
A Winterville resident, Pearce served as an Army infantryman before moving into corporate operations management after finishing graduate school. He tried his hand at owning a business after that before eventually giving community college teaching a try.
“Being a college instructor is by far the most fun and satisfying of all the careers I have had,” Pearce says, adding that he enjoys teaching science, in particular, because he likes understanding “at least a little of how the world works” and making science-based decisions.
Currently in his fifth year at PCC, Pearce said his favorite part about teaching is “the final product—a student that is ready and capable for the next step in their career.” He said he draws from his personal experiences as a community college student to show patience and empathy to those he teaches and to let them know “we’re in this together.”
“My first experience with college was with a community college, and I am a first generation college graduate,” he says. “So, I come from a similar place. This allows me to understand many of the issues that face my students.”
Pearce now will serve as PCC’s nominee for the N.C. Community College System’s teaching excellence award in 2021.
Still time to register
for summer classes
There’s still time to sign up for summer classes at PCC before the semester officially gets underway on Tuesday.
In order to prevent spread of the coronavirus, Pitt has limited signup, payment and course delivery for the summer term to the internet.
Additional registration details can be found online by visiting https://pittcc.edu/admissions/registration/.