As movie theaters across much of the nation remain dark, Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department is piloting a summer drive-in series.
Carpool Cinema is scheduled to be set in motion June 26 at Greenfield Terrace with a showing of “Space Jam.”
Postponed on June 19 due to rain, it is designed as a socially distanced substitute for Movies in the Park.
“We are changing that up a bit so we can still have a moving offering,” said Heather White, outreach coordinator for the city’s Recreation and Parks Department. “It’s going to be a drive-in-style movie series.”
Local outdoor movie showings have grown in popularity in recent years, with Greenville and Winterville recreation programs offering a series of summer films. Last summer, the Town of Grimesland hosted a monthly series, and East Carolina University began Summer Movies on the Lawn at its 24-by-42-foot Pirate Vision digital screen at the new main campus student center.
But due to limits on outdoor gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, showings have been cut.
White said that while Carpool Cinema may have the feel of an old-fashioned drive-in, it will have modern conveniences. Instead of listening through an FM transmitter or a speaker beside the car, moviegoers will rely on surround-sound over the park’s public address system.
Each Carpool Cinema viewing will have space for about 50 cars. Films are free, and concession sales are planned. Movies begin at dusk and will alternate between three locations. The series will continue through Aug. 7.
The scheduled includes: “Space Jam,” rated PG, June 26 at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road; “Shazam!” Rated PG-13, July 10 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane; “Playing with Fire,” Rated PG, July 17 at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road; “Moana,” Rated PG, July 24 at Boyd Lee Park; “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Rated PG, July 31 at Greenfield Terrace; and “Aladdin,” Rated PG, Aug. 7 at Jaycee Park.