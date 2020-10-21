The local business community heard how the candidates for the Pitt County Board of Commissioners think about issues involving economic development, education and health care during a virtual forum sponsored by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Participating in Tuesday’s forum were District C incumbent Beth Ward, Democrat, and challenger Betsy Flanagan, Republican; District 6 candidates Lauren White, Republican, and Jerry Wayne Cox, Democrat; and Daniel Van Liere, the unaffiliated challenger in the District B contest. District B incumbent Tom Coulson, Republican, did not participate in the forum.
District A incumbent Melvin McLawhorn, Democrat, was not invited because he is unopposed.
When asked how the board of commissioners could address the health care needs Cox said the board should encourage the state to expand Medicaid, as allowed under the Affordable Care Act.
“It’s critical to boosting our COVID sick economy,” said Cox, because it would fund more medical workers. “What’s good for 39 other states should be good for North Carolina.”
No other candidate suggested Medicaid expansion as an option. White, who was appointed to the District 6 seat in early 2019 after Glen Webb resigned the post, said the county could benefit from a citizen-led hospital advisory board to ensure Vidant Medical Center is acting in the best interests of the community.
Other candidates said Pitt County’s was lucky to have Vidant Medical Center and East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine. Flanagan, currently chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Education, added that being the center of regional health care has limits.
“We are very fortunate obviously to have Vidant here in Pitt County, and it serves us very well, but I know from just looking at the health in our community that it is not enough,” she said.
There are parents who don’t want to send their children to school because they fear COVID infection and being unable to pay for medical care, she said.
The school system currently has thousands of students who haven’t received their required immunization and are facing suspension when the month ends, she said.
Flanagan said she would like the county to explore setting up clinics in schools so students can receive immunizations and teachers can also be treated. Wilson County has such a program that could serve as a model, she said.
Ward said the county should support efforts to bring telemedicine to residents and expand broadband services so people can use the service.
Van Liere, director of government relations at Vidant Health, said the county should address the transportation challenges facing rural residents so they can have an easier time reaching medical services.
Van Liere said he also wants to address the issue of food deserts and improved access to fresh produce.
Economic development
The candidates were asked how the board should utilize county resources to stimulate economic growth.
The current board has faced criticism its decision against joining the newly formed Greenville-ENC Alliance, which seeks to stimulate job growth through industrial and business improvement and promotion of travel and tourism.
Flanagan said the county recruitment process would be more effective “if all stakeholders work together and provide one voice.”
The commissioners have designated 1 cent of its property tax rate to economic development for a number of years, Flanagan said, and the community hasn’t received its money’s worth.
Ward said the commissioners recently voted to make the county’s economic development office a department within county government instead of a semi-autonomous entity.
Since Pitt County’s largest employers are East Carolina University and the hospital, which are nonprofit entities that don’t pay property tax, the county’s resources are limited, she said.
“I think we need to continue to work very closely with the alliance,” Ward said. “I think the two entities, working side by side for the good of all of Pitt County, it is going to make Pitt County step up and have more jobs to offer citizens and more businesses and industries opening.”
Cox said the county needs to be more business friendly and make better use of its taxes and incentives.
White said she wants the county’s economic development office to continue working with smaller municipalities to define their development goals. She also wants to see efforts that help local farmers, such as a program to facilitate direct sales to local restaurants.
Pitt County is ripe for opportunities, Van Liere said. He wants to give the county manager and planning director authority to streamline the permitting process.
“If a business wants to come to Pitt County or wants to expand in Pitt County and they are following the rules, government shouldn’t be what is delaying their future success,” Van Liere said.
Poverty status
The candidates then addressed Pitt County being designated a Tier I county by the state Department of Commerce earlier this year. That designation places Pitt County among the state’s 40 most economically distressed counties.
The designation sends a message that instead of leading the east Pitt County is good with being at the bottom, Van Liere said.
"We may have access to grants and funding streams but that doesn’t mean we have new businesses that are looking at a county favorably and excited to have access to that funding,” he said. The community needs to do more to push further.
White explained that the tier designation consists of measuring how the state’s 100 counties are performing in several areas then selecting 40 counties for Tier 1 state, 40 counties for Tier 2 statues and 20 counties for Tier 3 status.
“Pitt County did grow, but not as much as counties west of (Interstate) 95,” White said, where most of the state’s investments have been.
Cox said he wants to work with legislators to change the tier system and make additional grants available for economic development.
Ward said Pitt County has always shifted between Tier 1 and Tier 2 status. The recent drop isn’t deterring industries from considering the county for relocation or expansion, she said.
“We are going to be focused more than we’ve ever been before about heading in the right direction,” Ward said.
The metrics used to calculate a county’s tier ranking are saying that Pitt County is troubled, and those troubles need to be addressed, Flanagan said. Improving education is a key to reducing poverty, she said.
Public education
The candidates were asked what they have done or plan to do to support Pitt County Schools.
Cox said he wants to focus on workforce development and remain on top of teaching skills that will be needed in future work environments.
White, who said she has two children in the county’s public school system, wants education to remain the commissioner's top funding priority. She wants to explore ways to increase the local teacher pay supplement and expand vocational education.
The board needs to advocate to continue receiving state funding for school resource officers. White also wants the state to pass a statewide school construction bond.
The county’s economic strength comes from the success of the county’s students, Van Liere said. People have to ask themselves if they are ready to come together and say it’s important to focus on education now instead of waiting until later.
Improving education begins with having the best teachers in the classroom Flanagan said.
“We are in competition for talent in the community,” Flanagan said. Neighboring counties have higher teacher pay supplements, she said, and teachers will travel to earn higher pay.
Flanagan said a crisis is brewing involving the county’s educational facilities. J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley, North Pitt and Ayden-Grifton high schools are 50 years old and there are no plans for replacing or modernizing the facilities.
Ward said the commissioners have had a strong focus on maintaining educational facilities. Every year funding is included in the school system’s budget to undertake maintenance projects.
Money also is put aside for new buildings, she said.
Party politics
The candidates also were asked how they would approach consensus building after a number of recent votes fell along party lines.
While there have been some partisan votes, White said, most issues handled by the board are nonpartisan in nature. “I want to reach out and do what is best for the people in Pitt County,” she said.
The board of commissioners should be nonpartisan, Cox said. “We should register and campaign as nonpartisan,” he said.
Van Liere reminded the audience he is running as an unaffiliated candidate. He agreed local politics should be nonpartisan.
It’s been disappointing to see how partisan politics have divided neighbors, he said.
“I am running to make sure we work toward that collaboration and that it doesn’t matter if you are on the right or the left side of the aisle, we are on the Pitt County aisle,” Van Liere said.
“At the end of the day, we all want Pitt County to be successful whether you have a R (Republican) or D (Democrat) behind your name,” Flanagan. “When you see a lot of votes following party lines, it’s probably a bad sign.”
That can be avoided if each commissioner approaches each issue without considering their past votes, she said.
Ward said while some votes have split along political party lines, the vast majority of times commissioners vote for what they think is better for Pitt County’s residents.
“I think that has been one of the strongest traits we’ve exhibited over the years,” Ward said.