ECU’s chancellor search committee remotely interviewed candidates for the university’s top job during two days of meetings last week.
Committee Chairman Vern Davenport, who also leads East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees, said he could not reveal how many people were interviewed, but the process remains on track.
“We had a very successful meeting. We are on track and we still have the objective of bringing a new chancellor in at the beginning of the new year,” Davenport said.
All but four members of the 21-person search committee attended the Wednesday and Thursday sessions held in the Main Campus Student Center ballroom. The four remaining members participated remotely, Davenport said
The search for ECU’s 12th chancellor was delayed earlier this year because of restrictions placed on large gatherings and travel concerns associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The candidates were interviewed via video conference. Davenport said.
More interviews are planned, he said.
The committee hopes to bring candidates to the university for a campus tour and live interviews, Davenport said.
“The intent will be to give the candidates exposure to a broad perspective of the university so we will expand the groups, faculty, staff, students and others,” he said. “Candidly, because of COVID, those groups will be smaller than normal than what would have been normal protocol.”
The committee also wants to accommodate any concerns that candidates might have about meeting with groups.
“The intent would be to introduce the candidates to a broader set of people other than those on the search committee, but that has yet to be determined,” Davenport said.
The search committee will submit finalists to the Board of Trustees. The board will then decide if the recommended individuals should be forwarded to University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans for review.
Hans will then submit a finalist to the UNC Board of Governors. The board will either approve the recommendation or order the search to continue.
ECU’s chancellor’s search is exempt from a new rule approved by the governors earlier this month that will allow Hans and future UNC System presidents to submit two candidates into the search process, even if they are not recommended by the local board of trustees.
According to an article in “The Progressive Pulse,” a blog about North Carolina policy issues, the president’s candidates would go through the same interview process as individuals selected by the institution’s search committee. One of the president’s candidates also would be among the finalists submitted for review.
While the current search is exempt from the new rule, Davenport said he supports it.
“In the storied history of the UNC System and the constituent universities, you would think (it would) have a ready bench of candidates anxious, able and prepared to compete for these opportunities,” Davenport said. “We don’t have that in place, unfortunately.”
Hans’ proposal should build that bench by developing a talent pool in the university system by giving future leaders visibility and a chance to compete, he said.
“I hope there is great success in that,” he said.
Davenport said he hopes to submit recommendations to Hans by late October or early November.
While he would like the new chancellor to begin work in January, Davenport said the individual’s obligations to their current employer may not allow that.
While an announcement will be made, it could be spring before the new chancellor arrives on campus.
ECU is searching for a new chancellor because its 11th chancellor Cecil Staton, resigned in March 2019 after facing criticism over athletic decisions, an enrollment drop and the purchase of a new chancellor’s house, among other issues.