East Carolina University’s next chancellor should be a humble, approachable servant leader with academic experience and solid communication skills, according to participants in a Tuesday listening session on ECU’s Health Sciences campus.
ECU’s Chancellor Search Committee has been meeting with a variety of groups, including faculty, staff, alumni and students to get a sense of what characteristics are most important for the institution’s next leader.
Amy Gross McMillian, chairwoman of the Physical Therapy Department, said one strength ECU has is keeping students in North Carolina and providing health care to people throughout the state. Another strength is the relationship between ECU and the community.
McMillian, who was trained as a servant leader, said the next chancellor also should have experience as a servant leader to gain understanding of ECU’s students, faculty, administrators and staff.
“So we’re building this kind of impossible dream for you to find for us — all we need is a strong yet humble servant leader who’s going to be able to communicate with all levels of this university, who can understand Health Sciences as well as she or he can understand what’s going on on the East Campus,” McMillian said.
University Stability Manager Chad Carwein said he would like for the next chancellor to be humble, approachable and embody servant leadership, as well as foster personal and professional growth for students, staff and faculty.
Hugh Lee, a professor in the Department of Bioethics in the Brody School of Medicine, said he has been at ECU for five years and has discovered that it is a “unique place.” He said he wants the next chancellor to have the experience to address ECU’s needs.
Lee said he wants the next chancellor to understand that ECU “has been asked to be a lot of things” such as the economic driver for the region, a center for research and a first-flight university.
He said someone who has been in higher education for a long time would bring the skills and experience necessary to serve those needs.
Lee said he has worked on committees at three to four different institutions. He said he believes the next chancellor needs a long experience in higher education at the highest levels, such as senior vice president or associate vice president.
“One of the things I’ve found, being at different institutions is that the knowledge that comes from service elsewhere is necessary and transferable and leads to creative, different solutions than sometimes we think of when we’ve been in an institution for a while,” Lee said.
Dr. David Paquette, chairman of surgical science for the School of Dental Medicine, said he wants the next chancellor to have open communication and transparency with the faculty.
Paquette said it is important that the next chancellor is able to listen to students, provide advice and make difficult decisions for the university.
“I would ask for transparency and understanding of value for faculty excellence and the importance to raise the national prestige via peer recognition,” Paquette said.