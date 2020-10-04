Naumburg International Chamber Music Competition winner Ieva Jokubaviciute has appeared in recitals with Midori in Canada and has performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and London’s Wigmore Hall. But when she takes the stage at East Carolina University this month, A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall will be virtually empty.
No audience members will be allowed to attend the Oct. 16 opening concert of the Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival. But for the first time in the history of the series, there will be no limit on the number of people watching and listening.
The festival, now in its 21st season, will present fall concerts online because of restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19. Area arts patrons, who have opened their doors for decades to host renowned chamber musicians, will have a different way to bring these artists into their homes this year — through their computers and televisions.
“What we’ve come upon this fall is, we think, a really exciting solution to that question that basically every arts organization is grappling with,” Four Seasons Founder and Artistic Director Ara Gregorian said of how to continue performances during a pandemic. “Frankly, we tried to add more than what we usually do to try to retain our sense of community and family, really making ourselves available and accessible to people.
“In an interesting way, it’s a huge opportunity to affect even more people than we were before,” he said. “Our current audience can, of course, access it, but people in Asia or people in Europe or people in South America can now be a part of Four Seasons.”
The festival, which, over the last two decades has presented more than 330 public concerts and 550 master classes, is making a series of online features available to subscribers. In addition to live-streamed and recorded concerts, there will be interviews and discussions with musicians, including some speaking to audiences from their homes, along with programming designed for students.
“What that means is that each concert is about a week long,” Four Seasons Managing Director John Holloway said.
“Our musicians are used to coming to Greenville, being in people’s homes and being a part of our community,” he said. “Now we get to bring you into their homes, in some cases.”
While the festival’s 2019-20 season had events scheduled through the spring, guest artists stopped coming to Greenville in late winter, when the effects of the coronavirus caused closures throughout the country and prompted ECU to finish its spring semester online. Two artists’ residencies, a children’s music event, an end-of-season celebration and a summer institute all had to be canceled.
The festival is working to bring many of those previously scheduled performers, along with some of the omitted works, back for this season. The opening concert will feature César Franck’s Sonata in A major for Violin and Piano, which audiences had to miss last year.
In what now seems like a somewhat prophetic statement, Gregorian in 2019 had reflected on the festival’s 20th anniversary season by saying, “it’s important to keep reinventing what we do.” However, the level of re-imagining required by a pandemic is not what he had in mind.
“I was thinking a few weeks ago, it almost feels like when the festival started 20 years ago,” Gregorian said. “In essence, it’s me asking people to trust me again, just like I did when the festival started.
“It’s honestly invigorating in many ways; all of these new possibilities are sitting there in front of you,” he said. “... It’s just like creating something from scratch.”
In some ways, chamber music would seem poised to survive a pandemic. Orchestras, which sometimes include 100 musicians, not only have seen performances but even rehearsals called off due to the virus. But chamber music concerts feature fewer players — generally one per part — who could easily maintain 6 feet of space between them.
Still, chamber musicians are not known for keeping their social distance as they have historically played in reception halls or palace chambers rather than larger venues. In fact, they often find themselves up close and personal with other musicians and with members of their audience.
Likewise, facial coverings prove to be an awkward accessory for musicians often noted for being expressive.
Gregorian is not a fan of masks, but he must wear one, even when performing with his wife, Hye-Jin Kim, an associate professor of violin at ECU. From a practical standpoint, the mask fogs up his glasses and generally feels uncomfortable. But, for now, Gregorian considers it a necessary inconvenience, akin to wearing a tie.
“It feels different,” he said. “But then, two minutes into the performance, I don’t even know I have a tie on anymore because you’re not focusing on that.”
Maintaining distance from other musicians also isn’t something that Gregorian considers an insurmountable obstacle. More challenging is performing for an audience that he cannot see or hear.
“There is an energy that comes just between the audience and the performer,” Gregorian said, “and the performer does feel that.”
Lithuanian pianist Jokubaviciute, who will perform with Gregorian and Kim in the opening concert, said she will imagine that there is an audience.
“If we don’t hear the little shivers or coughs or what not, we can still kind of put ourselves in that mindset that we are playing, and in fact we are. We’re playing for people,” she said in a videotaped interview to introduce the upcoming season. “We are making music. We’re not just rehearsing or experimenting. We’re creating in that moment and there are ears around us, maybe not in the same place. Maybe they’re somewhere else, but someone is listening.”
Whether or not there will be listeners inside Fletcher Recital Hall later this season remains to be seen. Four Seasons, which usually announces a year’s worth of programming at once, has unveiled only the fall schedule so far. Holloway said as circumstances change, the festival would like to be able to allow its audience to return.
Meanwhile, he is working with subscribers to help them navigate how to enjoy performances on their smart TVs or listen on their home theater systems, rather than simply tuning in on their laptops. Why expend the effort? It’s because he expects that with or without a pandemic, virtual programming will continue to be an option for Four Seasons.
“I think at this point the majority of them (audience members) really want to be in person,” Holloway said. “They really want to see us, and they still want to house the musicians. But I think that as the season goes on and they see just how dynamic this new platform is, they’re going to really start to love the ability to have this option to watch these things from their homes as well.”
After more than six months away, Four Seasons is ready for music to fill the concert halls again, even if audience members cannot.
“It’s time,” Holloway said. “It’s time to find a way to make it work. It’s time for people to make music, to bring music to our communities.”
A free season preview video will be available for viewing at 3 p.m. today at fsdigitalconcerthall.com. An online fall season subscription for all four residencies, which extend from Oct. 11 through Dec. 13, is $120 per household. Individual residency tickets are $40 per household. Call 328-6019, email fourseasons@ecu.edu or visit fourseasons.ecu.edu/tickets.