Serving those in need may look different this Thanksgiving, but area ministries have been working to give people a taste of normalcy for the holiday.
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Winterville and First Born Community Development Center in Grimesland served hundreds of families over the weekend at annual Thanksgiving events, moving operations outside to keep the traditions alive.
More than 225 people turned out for Mount Shiloh’s third annual Community Dinner on Saturday. The menu of roast turkey, mashed potatoes, string beans, rolls and dessert was the same as previous years, but all were take-out meals to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Pastor Charleton Cunningham said his congregation of 80 to 100 members would not consider canceling the event, which the church began shortly after Cunningham arrived.
“Not having it was not an option. We have the belief that ministry is not constrained by the walls of the actual building,” he said. “We’re trying to be more involved, more giving, more immersed in the community instead of isolated.”
In previous years, the event has not only drawn neighbors but community workers. Police and firefighters have stopped by to eat or to pick up meals for themselves and their co-workers.
Cunningham said that, despite the pandemic, his congregation has many reasons to be thankful. Among them is the fact that after several months of not being able to meet together, members were able to return to the sanctuary in October.
“We’re just thankful that we haven’t closed our doors because there are a lot of churches that have closed their doors for the last time during the pandemic,” he said. “We still continue to get support from our members, support from the community and that’s one of the things that keeps us going, so we want to give back to the community that always seems to bless us.”
First Born, which has announced that it will close at the end of the year, has been serving the rural hungry for nearly three decades. The ministry, which has not opened its doors to the public since March, welcomed families to drive through Saturday.
“We had to figure out a way to do it differently,” said volunteer Robbie Taylor, who has coordinated the holiday distributions for about a decade.
The local chapter of F3 (Fitness, Fellowship, Faith), a national network of peer-led workouts for men, led an effort to raise approximately $20,000 needed to provide enough turkey and trimmings for an estimated 4,000 people. Taylor said an anonymous donor matched F3’s fundraising campaign.
Saturday’s distribution was expected to be the last at First Born, founded by the late Bishop J. L. Smith. Six of Smith’s 16 children have remained involved with First Born. Executive Director Carolyn Spencer and president of the board Gwendolyn Smith are his daughters.
Nearby Greater New Birth Holiness Church, which helped convert the ministry’s food distribution to a curbside pickup program this spring, hopes to continue those efforts after First Born closes.
Taylor said he has been blessed to serve alongside Spencer and Smith and to be part of providing Thanksgiving meals to people who need them.
“We’ve given away a lot of food,” he said. “A lot of people have been fed and that’s a wonderful blessing, but it’s not nearly the blessing of sharing Jesus.
“That’s why it was so important. It’s not about tradition,” Taylor said. “If one person finds Jesus, it’s worth it.”