Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission will use the internet and telephone to conduct eight public hearings during its meeting beginning at 6 p.m. today.
Before the hearings can be held, the commission must adopt procedures that authorize participation by remote access.
Commission members and city staff will participate in the meeting using the conferencing service Zoom. Individuals who want to speak during the public hearing must participate over the telephone.
Three of the public hearings are rezoning requests, two are preliminary plat approvals, two are requests to amend planning ordinances and one seeks to amend the city’s future land-use map.
Land-use plan map
The limited liability company Three Twenty Enterprises, whose registered agent is Gerald Barfield of Simpson, is seeking to amend the future land-use and character Map for 8.3 acres located at the southeastern corner of the intersection of East 10th Street/N.C. 33 East and L.T. Hardee Road. The request is to divide the property, which is designated for commercial use, into a three-acre commercial tract and a 5.3-acre high-density residential tract.
According to planning documents, the property is located in the Village of Simpson’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, but the owner plans to seek a voluntary annexation petition and rezoning application to the City of Greenville in order to get sanitary sewer service.
Staff recommends approval of the request.
Rezoning
Amy A. Edwards wants 14.2 acres located along Portertown Road between Eastern Pines Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad and currently rezoned residential-agricultural split into two different zoning designations. Slightly more than 5 acres would be general commercial — 5.038 acres — and nearly 9.2 acres would be high-density residential.
The heirs of John F. Moye Sr. want to rezone nearly 15.1 acres located south of Greenville Boulevard between Allendale Drive and Dickinson Avenue Extension from residential-agricultural to residential, medium density, restricted-residential overlay.
H. E. Whichard Jr., of Happy Trail Farms, want to rezone 33.8 acres located north of the intersection of Herman Garris Road and Portertown Road from residential-agricultural to residential-single-family — medium density.
Preliminary plats
Rocky Russell of Rocky Russell Development is seeking approval of a preliminary subdivision plat titled “Barrington Fields, Sections 2, 3 and 4.” The proposed plant consists of 19.12 acres located west of Frog Level Road and adjacent to Taberna Subdivision. Forty lots are on the proposed plat.
YBYA, a limited-liability corporation whose registered agent is Christian Porter, is seeking preliminary plat approval for a nearly 29-acre subdivision called Ridgewood Farms. It is located on the north side of Thomas Langston Road directly adjacent to the Langston Townhomes Subdivision. The proposed plat consists of 122 lots.
Text amendment
Staff is requesting an amendment to text of the city’s flood damage prevention ordinance to adopt updated flood insurance rate maps and to align it with the model ordinance.
Staff also is requesting an amendment to the city code to create a new mixed-use institutional zoning district.
A mixed-use institutional district would allow residential, commercial and light industrial uses on a property designated for office/institutional and research activities. The property would have to be under the control of an entity that has a controlling governmental interest, or that is controlled by a hospital, college or university.
According to agenda materials, the amendment was developed because the city’s current zoning would not accommodate East Carolina University’s efforts to develop its Millennial Campus.
Speakers at today’s meeting had to be registered before 5 p.m. on Monday. However, individuals can email comments, along with their name, address and topic, to PublicInput@greenvillenc.gov up to and during the meeting and they will be read. Messages must be labeled “Public Hearing” in the subject line.
Watch the meeting on GTV9, Suddenlink cable Channel 9, or by clicking on the “Watch GTV9 Live” link on the city’s website: www.greenvillenc.gov/services/egov.