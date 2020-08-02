Among other things, the summer of 2020 may well be remembered as a time when movie theaters were darkened, racial tensions soared and charitable giving plummeted. But a local summer camp program has given a group of teens a chance to try to rewrite parts of that script.
For five days last month, dozens of teens attending film camp at Building Hope Community Life Center created a series of short films around the theme of racial reconciliation. Also at the camp, held in partnership with the Greenvillle-based production company Buzzadelic, aspiring filmmakers staged philanthropy stunts to benefit a handful of area nonprofit organizations.
Now in its third summer, the camp is designed not only to teach students skills such as acting, film-making, videography and editing but also to give them a medium for making their voices heard on issues that matter to them.
“Kids love video. They love seeing themselves on video in front of the camera, behind the camera, and people love watching movies,” camp founder BJ Emerson said. “Art is one of the things that brings people together. We can use that, leverage that as a platform to now have conversations, all the while teaching skills and allowing their voices to be heard. Really this is about empowering those who may be marginalized, providing a platform to tell their stories.”
Emerson, who is chief executive officer of Buzzadelic, has previously collaborated with Building Hope to produce independent films featuring students. Award-winning short films “Stuck” (2017) and “Darren’s Turn,” (2018) which both focused on the problem of absent fathers, discovered some of their talent at previous film camps.
“We’ve been working together for a while, and we’re starting to see fruit,” Emerson said. “It exciting to see these kids and the things they’re starting to do with their careers and with the skills that they’ve learned.”
Some former campers, including 15-year-old “Darren’s Turn” co-stars Josiah Jernigan and Elisabeth Jenkins, returned as acting coaches, while others such as South Central High School graduate Chris Harris have assumed roles as film editors.
Terryn Pinder, 14, did not have a single film credit when she first attended the camp in 2018.
“I was really too shy,” she said. “But film camp kind of brought me out of my shell and gave me the courage.”
Since attending, she has been cast in independent film projects in Raleigh and Charlotte and has begun working with a casting agency in Atlanta. She was selected to portray a classmate of Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s “Genius Aretha” and was pursuing a role on the Disney Plus original series “Sulpher Springs” when production had to be shut down due to COVID-19.
The pandemic has taken a toll on the operations of Building Hope as well. The Christian after-school mentoring program, shut down since March, began directing its attention to helping provide food for families it serves. When Gov. Roy Cooper announced that summer camps in the state could move forward with restrictions, Building Hope brought in children and teens for three weeks of programs, culminating in film camp.
Despite restrictions on travel, along with requirements for daily symptom screening, face coverings and distancing, Building Hope leaders wanted students to have the support and structure of a summer program that continued this year’s emphasis on “Dreaming Big Dreams.”
“Everything that’s been in the news, racial tension in the world, I wanted to really focus on some history that maybe they had never heard of,” said Nyrobi Thomas, director of programs. “A lot of children, especially African-American children, don’t know there’s something before slavery. We talked about the kings and queens of Africa and how the same strength and the same blood that ran through their veins is in us, too. After we talked about history, we talked about what can we do to bring everyone together because ultimately that’s what we need. We need unity.”
Emerson said the theme of racial reconciliation was discussed before the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the nationwide protests that followed.
“We had talked about how can we start to have conversations around race,” he said. “How can we start to approach this subject?”
For Emerson, the answer was through filmmaking. Campers, assigned to one of three teams, were challenged to reflect the theme in a short film loosely based on the biblical parable of “The Good Samaritan.” Each team was tasked to show diversity in its casting.
First-time camper, Tanasia Taylor, 12, said positive relationships at camp are a good example of what racial unity should look like.
“It’s both races here … a summer camp full of black, white,” she said. “If (people) see that all of us can come together as one, not being the same race, I feel like if they see that, they’ll feel like they can do it.”
Race was not the only topic for videos produced at camp. In the inspirational challenge, teens dealt with a range of sensitive issues — from dealing with depression to having a father who is incarcerated — by interviewing their peers about their personal experiences.
Campers also interviewed representatives of three area nonprofits organizations: the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Third Street Academy and Daughters of Worth. A film challenge, inspired by live-action reality videos by Greenville-based YouTube star “Mr. Beast,” featured teams giving $300 cash to each charity.
Emerson said the money, an anonymous donation to the camp, afforded campers a chance to learn about and play a role in supporting organizations that are helping their community. The resulting videos show students employing creative stunts to reveal their surprise donations — from staging a scavenger hunt to hiding the cash in a cake.
At the end of the week, students had a chance to vote for the best actors, best interviews and best storytelling award winners.
“I like that quote that says ‘Whoever tells the best story wins,’” Emerson said. “They have some great stories. Let’s help them tell their stories in a way that it’s going to resonate with other people, it’s going to reach other people. They’re going to help other people and give them hope or encouragement.”
Jenkins agrees.
“The world is hurting right now,” she said. “We see it all the time on the news and in our community. Everyone’s going through a lot right now. I just feel like it’s important for us to share our stories with each other so we can all grow from this. If there’s no growth, if there’s no one talking, then there’s going to be no change happening.”
For more information about Building Hope, visit buildinghopenc.org.