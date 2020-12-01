If it doesn’t seem possible that a year has passed since the last Giving Tuesday, that’s because it hasn’t.
Today is the second time the 9-year-old global generosity movement has been hosted in 2020.
Giving Tuesday Now, held May 5 as an emergency response to COVID-19, generated more than $500 million in online donations across the nation. Thirty weeks later, charitable organizations that continue to feel the effects of the virus on fundraising efforts hope to see benevolence spread.
“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “… Giving Tuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a day to simply encourage people to do good. Since then, it has grown to include official Giving Tuesday national movements in 75 countries.
In 2019, at least $1.97 billion were donated in 24 hours in the United States alone. An estimated 13 percent of the adult population participated in some way in this record-setting day.
Ken Becker, executive director of Community Crossroads Center, Greenville’s homeless shelter, has seen growth in local response as well.
“We’ve been getting more and more donations each Giving Tuesday,” he said. “The community has really stepped up to support us.”
Community Crossroads, which received about $32,000 in donations through Giving Tuesday Now in May, has brought in more than $115,000 in gifts and matching grants since joining the fundraising effort in 2018.
To meet today’s $40,000 fundraising goal, the center has secured grants from Pecheles Automotive, Ward and Smith Attorneys at Law and an anonymous donor to match up to $15,000 in donations.
“We’re trying to really raise the bar on this Giving Tuesday,” Becker said. “With COVID preventing traditional get togethers, we’re definitely trying to do everything we can virtually.”
Giving Tuesday allows donors to contribute to any organization they choose. But several area nonprofits, including Riley’s Army, an organization supporting pediatric cancer patients and families, and the nonprofit arts organization Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge have launched social media campaigns to alert supporters to today’s event.
Nonprofits across the country are reporting financial challenges due to the pandemic as fundraising events have been canceled and economic uncertainty has prevented some donors from contributing. At the same time, charitable organizations like the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina find demand for their services is increasing.
The Food Bank has reported a 38 percent increase over last year in the number of people facing hunger. It cites unemployment, furlough or reduced work hours as a reason many families are in need of the organization’s services for the first time.
The Food Bank is offering a triple match for donations it receives for Giving Tuesday, meaning a $10 gift can provide 150 meals.
Like the Giving Tuesday in December 2019, this year’s event features up to $7 million in matching funds for eligible donations on Facebook, beginning at 8 a.m. today.
The first $2 million in donations will be matched dollar for dollar. For the next $5 million given, Facebook will match 10 percent of gifts. There is a maximum of $20,000 per donor and $100,000 per nonprofit organization for matching Facebook contributions.