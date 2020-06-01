Approximately 200 new jobs will soon be coming to Greenville after the City Council approved a Job Creation Grant during its meeting on May 18.
Victra, the largest premium retail partner for Verizon Wireless, entered into an economic development agreement with the city for up to $500,000 over a five-year grant period to help the Raleigh-based business expand its services in Greenville.
New positions will include sales associates, IT professionals, human resources staff, operations analysts and executive leadership. Sales associate salaries will start in the $30,000 range. To find out more about these positions and apply, visit https://victra.com/careers.aspx.
”We are eager to partner with Greenville to bring our Telesales Center to the community offering employment opportunities as we expand our business,” said Rich Balot, chief executive officer. “With roots in eastern North Carolina, we are proud of our history and excited about the future. We are confident these new jobs will contribute to Greenville’s diverse career opportunities for local professionals.”
According to the agreement, Victra will add 125 positions by the end of 2023 and an additional 75 jobs by the end of 2025. The jobs must be maintained up to three years after the final grant payment. Additionally, Victra will make improvements to the property it leases at 1451 Thomas Langston Road.
”We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Victra to help bring additional jobs to Greenville,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
Greenville’s Job Creation Grants include three options. The first is a full-time job creation option, designated for companies making at least a $500,000 investment and adding at least 25 full-time employees. It applies to companies locating or expanding in the City limits or in the extra territorial jurisdiction, and it has a maximum installment of $100,000.
A second option is the property tax investment and full-time job creation grant designated for companies making at least a $500,000 investment and hiring at least 50 full-time employees. It is based on a 50-75 percent increase in property tax with a maximum installment of $150,000, and it applies only to companies locating or expanding in city limits.
The last option, the economic development investment zone, is designated for companies making at least a $300,000 investment and hiring at least 15 new full-time employees within specifically prioritized zones of the city.
For more information about the City’s Job Creation Grant, contact the City Manager’s Office at 329-4502.