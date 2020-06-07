Greenville City Council will hold a remote public hearing Monday on its proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which includes the equivalent of a 3.3-cent tax increase.
The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., also will include public hearings on the budgets for Sheppard Memorial Library, the Greenville Utilities Commission and the Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority.
Greenville officials are proposing a $129.58 million budget for the new fiscal year beginning on July 1.
The management team is recommending a 51-cent property tax rate, which is a penny lower than the current 52-cent rate.
However, there was a countywide property revaluation this year. Revaluation brings the tax value of property in line with its market value.
A revenue neutral-rate is the rate that generates the same amount of revenue as the current tax rate. The rate also factors in the yearly growth in the tax base. The city’s revenue-neutral tax rate is 47.7 cents.
The value of property in the city increased by 12.2 percent, reaching $7.59 billion.
Two percent of the increase is attributed to normal growth in the tax base with 10.2 percent resulting from the 2020 Pitt County property tax revaluation, Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said at an earlier meeting.
The 51-cent tax rate will generate $2.4 million in new revenue for the city, which staff is proposing be spent on road and recreation projects:
- $600,000 for street improvements, increasing the proposed budget to $3.1 million.
- $600,000 for the local match to the $15 million federal BUILD Grant which is funding pedestrian safety and alternative transportation projects.
- $150,000 for information technology infrastructure.
- $100,000 for a local business recovery program.
- $486,466 to finance the construction of a new community pool, enhancements to the Eppes Center and development of the Adventure Park.
- $300,000 for contingency funding.
To offset revenues losses, mainly from reduced sale taxes, the following cuts are proposed:
- Implementing a citywide hiring freeze based on public safety needs and budget availability.
- Canceling employee market and merit pay increases. However, it is recommended that employees receive an additional one-year allowance of sick leave to be used due to COVID-19 or to be banked for future use.
- A one-time reduction in the city’s contributions to its other post-employment benefit program, which funds health insurance for retired city employees.
- Targeted reductions in part-time salaries without recreation and parks and overtime expenses in the police and fire/rescue departments.
- Maintain a spending freeze.
- Delay some vehicle replacements, facility improvements, computer replacements and pedestrian transportation and public safety projects.
People who want to speak during the budget public hearing should call the City Clerk at 329-4422 to register by 5 p.m. today. Registered participants will be given an access code to speak at the meeting via a remote conferencing service.
Individuals also can submit written comments to the clerk’s office PublicInput@greenvillenc.gov. The subject line must be labeled “public hearing.” The person must include their name and home address in the email.
Written comments will be read by the city clerk after the registered speakers talk.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Resolution adopting the Program for Public Information and Repetitive Loss Area Analysis
- Amendment of Interlocal Agreement regarding the city’s membership on Pitt County Development Commission
- Request to amend the city’s 2019-20 budget and capital projects fund.