Expected drops in sales tax revenue and recreation fees will leave the City of Greenville with a likely $4.45 million revenue shortfall in the current fiscal year, the Greenville City Council learned Thursday.
The financial shortfalls are expected to continue into the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins July 1, because of a continuing drop in sales tax revenue and uncertainty over property tax collections, Assistant City Manager Michael Cowin said.
Cowin reviewed the operating and budgeting changes the city’s administration has made to offset the budget shortfall.
“As we all know, the last month has been unprecedented in Greenville, in North Carolina and across the country and frankly across the world,” City Manager Ann Wall said. “Our city has continued to provide our core services including fire, police, waste collection, street and stormwater maintenance and transit. We’ve done all the work that we need to do. But while the services continue, there has been a significant financial impact.”
Cowin said he’ll have a better understanding of the financial impact in May, when the city's sales tax revenues for March are released by the state.
Sales tax revenue makes up about 24 percent of the city’s general fund budget revenue, he said. The city’s sales tax revenues have grown by 40 percent since fiscal year 2014, making it the second largest revenue source behind property taxes.
During the council’s January planning workshop, Cowin warned the city’s growing reliance on a funding stream that fluctuates based on the economy could create future challenges.
Sales tax revenues from July 1 through January were up by 4 percent, Cowin said. February's revenues were down by 10 percent, but a drop was expected because it’s after the holiday season.
Cowin said he’s anticipating a nearly $3.1 million shortfall in sales tax once March numbers are in.
He projects recreation fee revenue will be down by $539,001, parking revenue will be down $239,213, investment income down by $138,000 and other revenue down by $434,140.
To offset the revenue losses, the city will wait to transfer funding for its self-insured health insurance program, which will save nearly $2.4 million. The city has underspent its insurance dollars in recent years and if the trend holds, the existing money should cover the remainder of this year’s costs, Cowin said. The city also will hold $602,626 that was scheduled for capital projects.
The city also implemented budget restrictions that will save $1.5 million.
The restrictions include adjusting the work hours of employees deemed nonessential, freezing hiring of nonpublic safety positions, freezing spending on nonessential services, freezing the implementation of new contracts unless it’s for an essential service.
Cowin said a priority list has been developed to freeze certain projects such as facility improvements, vehicle replacements and other capital projects.
Work will continue on the Sycamore Hill Gateway and beach volleyball courts and the Town Creek Culvert project, he said.
Receiving actual data about March’s sales tax revenues will be important for preparing the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
Along with lower revenues from sales tax and recreation fees, Cowin said he expects a reduction in the property tax collection rate in the new fiscal year.
“Historically we’ve maintained a collection rate here in Greenville and Pitt County of 99 percent ... which is absolutely awesome, but with that said there is only one way for that to go and that’s to go down,” Cowin said.
For every one percent reduction in sales tax collection, the city stands to lose $350,000 in revenue, he said.
Earlier this year the Pitt County Tax Administrator released new values on the county’s 74,000 real property parcels. Some areas of the county saw property values increase as much as 30 percent.
“It’s very much on our minds on a daily basis, and a recommendation related to property revaluation will be an integral component of the manager’s proposed budget,” Cowin said. He and Wall offered no further details.
Cowin concluded his slide presentation with a September 2014 photograph of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, bathed in a purple-hued sunset, that was taken just before East Carolina University defeated the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“This picture not only says a lot about the Pirates but it does say a lot about Greenville as a community,” Cowin said. “We are rallying around each other and together we are trying to lift each other up … we will come out of this stronger than before.
“It’s hard to believe I am saying this as a numbers guy, but no matter what the numbers say, it’s going to be OK. We are going to get through this,” Cowin said.
While the City Council meeting was conducted through a remote conferencing service, citizens were able to participate by calling in.
Xavier Guion said this week a friend received a recommendation from her employer to be tested for COVID-19 because two coworkers had tested positive for the virus.
Public health referred her to an urgent care center for testing. The facility said the visit would cost $100 and the test cost would be $52 if she waited 8-10 days to receive the results but $375 to receive the results in three days.
“I want to ask you guys, is this coronavirus a big issue ... because it seems that people, not everybody in the community, but some are more focused on making money than eradicating and taking every measure necessary to get rid of this virus,” he said.
They were told the urgent care center couldn’t test people for free since they had to buy the test and couldn’t test everyone who wanted a test.
“I understand that, you can’t test everybody out of fear but I believe those directly exposed and in contact with someone who has the virus should be prioritized for testing,” Guion said. Her friend was told she couldn’t be tested unless she had symptoms.
“I understand that you may not be able to do anything but I wanted to voice this concern,” he said.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said he would share Gordon’s concerns with Pitt County’s public health director.