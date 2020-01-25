Greenville’s first community New Year’s celebration netted $6,500 for a local private Christian school.
The Greenville Jaycees and the City of Greenville presented Third Street Education Center with the donation on Wednesday.
The money was raised through the Jaycees’ sale of food and alcohol at the inaugural New Year’s Eve celebration at the Town Common.
Approximately 2,500 people attended the event which featured a concert, a photo booth, food, drinks, and the debut of the emerald drop countdown. The event was free and the expenses were funded by numerous community sponsors, according to a city news release.
Officials from Third Street said the donation will be used to enhance the curriculum of the Third Street Academy, which is one component of the education center.
The academy is a private school for boys in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade that is focused on character development, spiritual formation and high academic standards.
The center also has a small business incubator that functions as a bridge to gainful employment and a variety of other community impact programs.