Ann E. Wall, city manager of Greenville, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.
Wall is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world.
The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students and other local government employees.
To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
Wall is qualified by nearly 30 years of professional local government experience. Prior to her appointment in 2017 as city manager of Greenville, she served as an assistant city manager in Charlotte and Rocky Mount.
During her time in Greenville, Wall has provided direct oversight over the police and fire-rescue departments along with the city’s Public Information Office. Additionally, Wall also serves on boards for the Greenville Utilities Commission, the United Way of Pitt County and the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. She also is a member of the Greenville Noon Rotary Club.
During a recent meeting of the Greenville City Council, council members held a surprise presentation congratulating Wall for receiving the credentialed manager designation.