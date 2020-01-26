Completing capital projects and public works that are underway while looking for growth opportunities is the chief goal the Greenville City Council set during its annual planning workshop.
The two-day event ended Saturday with staff reviewing $92.5 million in capital projects that are scheduled to begin in the next five years along with discussing its upcoming fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
“In the last two years we’ve laid out a very aggressive program of priorities,” City Manager Ann Wall said. “We did work on every single priority and probably 90 percent of them are in progress or complete. Our staff really worked hard in the last two years to deliver those goals and priorities.”
There are still a lot of projects the city and its partnerships are working on, she said.
“I don’t think the goals need to be changed, we just need to refine them,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
The five modified goals the council settled on are:
- Enhance community engagement, safety and health.
- Deliver public infrastructure improvement and execute existing opportunities related to transportation networks, recreation and parks and stormwater projects.
- Expand the economic hub of eastern North Carolina through proactive economic development and job creation.
- Build a thriving and attractive community by creating sustainable, vibrant neighborhoods, growing a green and clean city, and expanding artistic, cultural and recreational opportunities.
- Build a high-performing, diverse organization, govern with transparency and fiscal responsibility, and tell our story to the community and region.
Wall said she, her management team and department heads will meet later this week to use the revised goals and council member comments to create a new priority list for review by the council in February.
The capital improvement program plan presented Saturday funds projects and equipment purchases that cost $10,000 or $35,000 or more, respectively, and have long life spans.
Council and city staff have identified $92.5 million in projects to complete in the next five years.
The largest expenditures include:
- $24 million for the BUILD grant, which will increase and improve bicycle and pedestrian paths, rework West Fifth Street and upgrade other areas
- $21 million for street reconstruction, and traffic safety improvements
- $25.6 million for stormwater system improvements
- $10 million for recreation and parks facilities, including replacing the existing community pool for $3.5 million, building the adventure park on the newly purchased property along the Tar River, making improvements the Eppes Center and replacing the Town Common Amphitheater.
- $11 million for the new fire-rescue station off Fire Tower Road, public works projects, and equipment purchases for police, planning and development and information technology.
Byron Hayes, director of financial services said the city has identified $68 million of the funding for the projects, nearly 76 percent of the necessary money. Funding for the remaining $24 million must be identified.
Hayes said the current timeline has $42 million being included in the fiscal year 2020-21 budget that begins July 1.
“How awesome is it that we’ve presented a plan of $92.5 million over the next five years of which we have identified almost 76 percent of the total,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Cowin said. “There’s a lot of communities that would love to be able to say that.”
Planning the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21 budget will be heavily dependent on the results of a compensation study to determine if the salaries of city employees are meeting the market averages. The results could require salary increases.
The city also is waiting for the results of the county property revaluation, Cowin said.
Pitt County’s tax administration office examines the value of the county real property — land and buildings — every four years to ensure that the tax value matches its market value.
County and municipal governments adjust their tax rates based on whether property values increase or decrease.
Based on current tax rates and tax values, Cowin said, the City of Greenville will likely collect an additional $1.6 million in tax revenues.
Cowin said the $1.6 million in additional dollars must fund additional needs staff has identified, including cost of living increases for employees; increased funding for retired employee benefits; an expected increase in liability insurance; additional payments for street light utilities because of additional lighting that’s been put into place; street improvements; and more money for vehicle purchases.