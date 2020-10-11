A pedestrian bridge crossing Green Mill Run at East Fifth Street should open later this month, once sidewalk installation is complete, a Greenville spokesman said.
The pedestrian bridge, which runs parallel to the existing motorist bridge next to Greenwood Cemetery, is installed but won’t be open until the sidewalk around it is graded and cement poured, city spokesman Jordan Anders said.
City engineers expect the work to be completed by the end of October.
The new bridge is part of the Safe Routes to School grant program. It will provide a safe crossing for pedestrians over the creek that runs under the bridge from Green Springs Park to the Tar River.
Elm Street drainage session
The city of Greenville is holding a virtual input session to get community feedback on its improvement plans for the Elm Street storm drainage system.
The session, being held via Zoom, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. The Zoom link can be found on the Elm Street Storm Drainage Improvement Project page: elmststormdrain.greenvillenc.gov.
The project is designed to fix issues caused by outdated and undersized drainage infrastructure along Elm Street between Fourth Street and the Tar River outfall.
It’s a 58-acre drainage area and about 45 percent is highly impervious, meaning water isn’t absorbed into the ground. It includes segments of Willow Street, Brownlea Drive, East Third Street and East Fourth Street.
Intense flooding often happens along First Street. There are not enough catch basins to drain water off the street, the system is too small and stormwater pipes are damaged.
Proposed improvements include the installation or replacement of more than 9,000 linear feet of pipe, along with 20 catch basins and/or drop inlets.
Individuals with questions or comments about the project can submit them until Friday via email to ElmStStormDrain@greenvillenc.gov, or via mail to City of Greenville Engineering Department, 1500 Beatty St., Greenville NC 27858.
Building demolished
The two-story office building at the Imperial Tobacco Warehouse site was demolished Thursday, city spokesman Brock Letchworth said.
The demolition was needed after the building was heavily damaged by fire in May. Four men were arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering and felony burn certain public buildings.
The Imperial Warehouse site, located along Atlantic Avenue and owned by the City of Greenville, is under contract for a hotel and housing development project. The original agreement required the developers to renovate the office building and incorporate it into its plan.
With the first- and second- floor systems and interior walls burned and collapsed, it was determined the building couldn’t be salvaged and the Greenville City Council approved the developers’ request to demolish it.
A $14,750 demolition contract was awarded to P&P Excavation and Demolition.
Now that the building is down, the debris removal, along with site grading and stabilization, should be completed in three to five weeks, according to a memo from Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan.
City fitness center activities expanded
Greenville Aquatic and Fitness Center is expanding its hours of operation and services starting Monday, according to a memo sent to the city council.
The center closed on March 16, along with other nonessential services and buildings, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
With the center’s indoor pool opened with limited capacity and by appointment only, other areas of the building remained closed until Sept. 4.
At that time the weight and fitness rooms operated with limited capacity.
When the facility opens Monday, services will include group exercise classes, pickleball and personal training. Use of the indoor pool will remain by appointment only, along with swimming lessons.
Safety measures will be in place, such as frequent cleaning of fitness equipment, hand sanitizer being available throughout the facility and a requirement to wear face coverings while not exercising.
The hours of operation are:
- Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday 1-6 p.m.
Membership specials will be offered.