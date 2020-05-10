Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&