The question of a tax increase could be facing the Greenville City Council on Monday when a discussion of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget begins.
Lost sales tax revenue due to COVID-19 and the effect of the property revaluation on the city’s property tax rate are among factors that will determine if the city’s new budget can be balanced by tweaking services or if the tax rate needs to be adjusted.
The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., will be held remotely with council members and staff participating through a remote conferencing service. People can watch either on Suddenlink Channel 9 or stream the live broadcast on the city website, www.greenvillenc.gov.
Last month Deputy County Manager Michael Cowin warned that drops in sales tax revenue, uncertainty over property tax collections and other funding sources would create revenue shortfalls in the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The city also has to calculate the effects of the 2020 property revaluation results into the budget.
Done every four years in Pitt County, property revaluations bring the tax value of land and permanent structures in line with the market value of similar property and structures.
Pitt County reported earlier this year that real property values rose by as much as 30 percent this year.
When property revaluations are done, North Carolina law requires county and municipal governments to calculate what tax rate adjustments are needed to generate the same amount of revenue that the existing tax rate generated — the revenue neutral rate. Any rate higher than the revenue neutral would result in a tax increase.
The city’s current tax rate is 52 cents per $100 valuation. The revenue neutral rate has not been released.
Staff will be working on the proposal during the weekend and into Monday, Cowin said. He wants to see if the state Department of Revenue will release sales tax revenue numbers for the month of March, which is when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered nonessential businesses to close to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Sales tax revenue is the city’s second largest revenue source, making up about 24 percent of its general fund budget, Cowin said. In January, he warned council about the city’s growing reliance on sales tax revenue since it fluctuates based on the economy.
Last month, Cowin said the city could be facing a $4.45 million shortfall in revenues in the current fiscal year budget because of lost sales tax and recreation program fees.
The city’s management team, has been meeting with council members individually via Zoom to give them a preview of the budget.
Budget discussions will continue during the council’s Thursday meeting, when Pitt-Greenville Convention and Visitors Authority, Sheppard Memorial Library, and Greenville Utilities Commission present their respective 2020-21 fiscal year budgets.
Council is scheduled to hold a June 8 public hearing on the budget and consider adopting the budget on June 11.
It’s unknown if those meetings will be held remotely or in the City Council chambers. If the council can meet in its chambers, it is unclear how many people will be allowed inside because of limitations on gatherings related to COVID-19.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Adoption of an ordinance approving 2019-20 capital reserve fund designations.
- Adoption of an ordinance amending the 2019-20 budget, capital project funds and the FEMA-Hurricane Project Fund.
A public comments period will be held during Monday’s meeting but participants had to call the city clerk on Friday to make arrangements to speak.
Individuals who want to speak during the public comments period at the council’s Thursday meeting should call the clerk at 252-329-4422 no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Registered participants will be given an access code to speak at the meeting via Zoom, a remote conferencing service.
The public can also email written comments for the Public Comment Period to the City Clerk at PublicInput@greenvillenc.gov.
Messages must be labeled either “Public Comment” or “Public Hearing” in the subject line.