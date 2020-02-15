Downtown business owners and others urged the Greenville City Council on Thursday to approve a development agreement so work can move forward on a proposed boutique hotel on Dickinson Avenue.
After the public comments period, the council unanimously approved the development agreement with Seacoast Communities, so the developer could continue working toward purchasing the former Imperial Tobacco Warehouse property and build a boutique hotel and apartments.
“The development agreement is the legal contract between the city and the developer for the conveyance of the city-owned property to be developed as part of the project,” Assistant City Manager Michael Cowin said. The terms of the sale are laid out in the agreement along with restrictions on the use and development of the property, he said.
Among the agreements:
- Once the agreement is finalized Seacoast will have 12 months to close on the sale of the property for the hotel and another 12 months to apply for a building permit. The hotel has to be completed in 20 months or face a fine unless the city agrees to an extension.
- The property for the housing won’t be sold to Seacoast until the hotel is 80 percent complete. Seacoast must apply for the housing building permit no later than six months after the hotel is complete. Seacoast then has 24 months to build the housing unless the city agrees to an extension.
- The development agreement also dictates the construction standards that must be adhered to for both phases of the project.
- The city will make public improvements such as clearing the property of all structures except the historic office building, partially rebuilding Atlantic Avenue and building a public parking lot and community plaza on the property.
- To preserve the history of the Imperial Tobacco Processing Plant and west Greenville, Seacoast must include art and other features within the hotel and apartments and surrounding west Greenville neighborhood.
- The developers will conduct meetings to get community input. Seacoast and the city will jointly select an advisory group that will offer guidance on the art and historical components included in the project. The developer also is required to spend at least $20,000 on art and history for the hotel and a minimum of $35,000 on art and history for housing.
- Seacoast will stabilize and improve the appearance of the historic office building while maintaining its historic character. Restoring it for commercial use will depend on Seacoast’s ability to security public funding to assist with the renovation.
- The city shall provide a capital investment grant for the hotel equal to 75 percent of annual property taxes for 12 years.
- The city shall provide a capital investment grant for the historic office building equal to 75 percent of the annual property taxes for 10 years. The project is expected to generate $3.2 million in net revenues over 15 years for the city.
Don Pittman, manager of Winslow’s Tavern said the project will be an asset for downtown businesses because more people will be dining and shopping in the area.
Corbett Harris, who owns the Jimmy John’s restaurant on Cotanche Street, said the project will help bring additional investment downtown, which will generate the diversity that attracts young talent.
Whittney Spivey, a graduate student in East Carolina University’s Department of Geological Sciences, said she wishes the proposed housing was already available.
Even an earlier critic of the proposal said he doesn’t oppose the project but encouraged the city and developers to use every option to promote “good urban design.”
“I was going to wait and speak in opposition but I don’t want to torpedo this plan,” businessman Michael Glen said. However, he is concerned the developers are planning a parking lot instead of a parking garage for the site.
Glen said he recognizes parking garage construction is expensive but a “tremendous asphalt parking lot doesn’t represent good urban design.”
“When we are disposing of public land there is pressure to do it in a thoughtful way and demand the best with can,” Glen said.
Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer said he agrees with Glen, that a parking deck would be better, but doesn’t believe it warrants stopping the project.
Meyerhoeffer said he also noticed how many requirements laid out in the agreement involved mandatory minimums. Meyerhoeffer said he hopes the developer aspires to create something that contains more than the minimum requirements.